STORY: :: France 'will lose one more year,'

says far right's Marine Le Pen

:: July 7, 2024

"The quagmire that I warned about has of course come true. France will be totally blocked with three groups that have more or less the same influence in the National Assembly. Well, we're going towards that, it's sad. We're losing one more year, one more year of unregulated immigration, one more year of losing purchasing power, one more year of a blowing up of insecurity in our country. But if we need to go through that, then we'll go through that."

Pollsters' projections based on early results showed the RN coming in third spot, behind the New Popular Front (NFP) left-wing coalition and Macron's centrist camp, even though the RN had been leading polls in the build-up to Sunday's vote.