Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lead EU lawmaker wants airlines to pay for their CO2 emissions sooner

01/20/2022 | 12:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A plane is seen during sunrise at the international airport in Munich

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Airlines should pay for all of their CO2 emissions in Europe from 2026, a year earlier than initially planned by the EU, according to an early draft of the European Parliament's position on the policy.

The European Union is overhauling its climate policies to achieve a goal of cutting net emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels. The European Commission says all sectors must contribute to the target, including aviation.

The Commission proposed last summer that airlines stop getting free CO2 permits under the EU carbon market by 2027 - hiking the price carriers must pay when they pollute.

An early draft of the European Parliament's amendments to that proposal would pull forward that date to 2026.

From 2024, airlines would lose 33.3% of their free CO2 permits, the draft said, rather than the 25% proposed by the Commission. From 2025, they would lose 66.6%, rather than 50%.

Airlines currently get most of their carbon permits - more than 80% - for free.

"The goal is to further include the aviation sector in achieving the Union's climate goals," said Suncana Glavak, parliament's lead lawmaker on the policy. "We must support innovation in the sector and the use of sustainable aviation fuels."

Glavak, a Croatian lawmaker, said airlines lack solutions to quickly cut their emissions, and proposed that an EU innovation fund should help develop technologies to cut the sector's emissions, including sustainable fuels and cleaner engines.

Emissions from flights within Europe are covered by the EU carbon market, but flights to and from the EU are not.

Those international trips are covered by a CO2 offsetting scheme set up by United Nations aviation agency ICAO https://www.reuters.com/article/us-climate-change-eu-aviation/global-airline-co2-scheme-will-supplement-not-replace-eu-carbon-market-commission-idUSKBN22N2JL, which becomes mandatory for countries in 2027.

Parliament's draft report said the EU should try to strengthen that scheme, which has been criticised by some countries and campaigners as unlikely to curb emissions.

If ICAO's measures fall short of the EU's climate goals, "other carbon mitigation options should be put in place," the report said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussells; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Matthew Lewis)

By Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16pPlanes, ships head for devastated Tonga as aid operation ramps up
RE
12:15pBRITAIN BRACES FOR BIG RISE IN FUEL POVERTY : Kemp
RE
12:14pAquind considering legal challenge over UK-France power cable
RE
12:13pLead EU lawmaker wants airlines to pay for their CO2 emissions sooner
RE
12:12pDollar little changed as Treasury yields dip, economic data disappoints
RE
12:12pPineBridge says "tiptoeing" into Chinese property dollar bonds
RE
12:11pRepublican candidate for Georgia governor calls for election police unit
RE
12:08pFrance's scientific advisory body sees coronavirus wave hitting hospitals till mid-March
RE
12:08pFRENCH GOVERNMENT'S SCIENCE ADVISORY BODY : Backs covid vaccine p…
RE
12:07pFRENCH GOVERNMENT'S SCIENCE ADVISORY BODY : French healthcare sys…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, AMD, Bumble, Etsy, Ford....
3Wall Street rallies as bond sell-off pauses, oil gains
4Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling
5PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS