Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lead-acid Battery Market Value in Southeast Asia to Increase by Almost $2 Billion During 2020-2024 | Includes COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio

11/23/2020 | 03:16pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The lead-acid battery market in Southeast Asia is expected to grow by USD 1.97 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has left a negative impact on the growth of the market. The imposition of lockdowns in Southeast Asia resulted in a steep decline in electricity demand and oversupply of domestic power. This significantly affected the sales of lead-acid batteries. However, the market is expected to recover and post healthy growth after the control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005754/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lead-acid Battery Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lead-acid Battery Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a more detailed analysis including COVID-19 impact, Get a Free Sample Report delivered in a minute

The increasing deployment of microgrids is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Microgrids are more resilient to natural calamities compared to traditional grids. They are capable of providing power to limited geography when the main grid fails. Besides, a major portion of rural and remote areas in Southeast Asia is still deprived of access to electricity. Through microgrids, utility companies able to provide electricity to these areas. The ongoing deployment of microgrids is increasing the demand for lead-acid batteries in Southeast Asia, thereby driving the market growth. However, factors such as li-ion batteries continue to grow in popularity of use will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/lead-acid-battery-market-in-southeast-asia-industry-analysis

Lead-acid Battery Market: Type Landscape

Based on the application, the VRLA segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 25% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from this segment. Factors such as the increasing demand for sealed maintenance batteries in the developing countries, the rising usage of UPS, and the increasing sales of golf carts are driving the growth of the segment.

Lead-acid Battery Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the automotive segment led the market in 2019. The increase in domestic automotive production in Southeast Asian economies is crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Global Battery Recycling Market - Global battery recycling market is segmented by battery chemistry (lead-acid, lithium, and others), battery source (automotive, electronic appliance, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Recreational Vehicle Battery Market - Global recreational vehicle battery market is segmented by type (FLA batteries and VRLA batteries) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

  • C&D Technologies Inc.
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • EnerSys
  • Exide Industries Ltd.
  • Exide Technologies
  • Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • PT Selatan Jadi Jaya
  • PT. Trimitra Baterai Prakasa
  • GS Yuasa International Ltd.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Stationary - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Motive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • VRLA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • FLA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Thailand - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Singapore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rest of South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • C&D Technologies Inc.
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • EnerSys
  • Exide Industries Ltd.
  • Exide Technologies
  • Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • PT Selatan Jadi Jaya
  • PT. Trimitra Baterai Prakasa
  • GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:37aSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:37aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise on Covid-19 Vaccine Results
DJ
10:36aWall St rises on vaccine cheer, upbeat business activity data
RE
10:36aTESLA : Model X Gets Hacked Through New Relay Attack - Electrek
RE
10:36aBEST SNOWBOARD BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2020) : Best Snowboard, Boots & More Gear & Equipment Sales Collated by Spending Lab
BU
10:36aBEST COACH BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2020) : Best Wallets, Handbags & Accessories Savings Shared by The Consumer Post
BU
10:35aNEXITY : Investor presentation - November 2020
PU
10:35aSecurechain Launches Finmail Mailbox to Send Digital Currency by Email
PR
10:34aRussia opens case against Google, saying it failed to delete banned content
RE
10:34aEurope climate group calls for end to subsidies for plug-in hybrid cars
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hit by cryptocurrency curbs, Chinese fund managers look elsewhere to ride bitcoin bull
2DANONE S.A : Danone to cut jobs, product lines in virus-led restructuring
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : TAKE FIVE: Deal or no deal
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Vaccine progress lifts stocks, dollar still sickly
5XIAOMI CORPORATION : Smelling blood, Huawei?s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its U.S. woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ