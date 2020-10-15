Leader in COVID-19 Prevention and Detection Upgrades Listing to NEO Exchange

QuestCap Inc. selects NEO as senior stock exchange of choice to access enhanced liquidity and wider investor base

NEO is proud to welcome QuestCap Inc. (“QSC” or the “Company”), a medical technology company currently focused on the prevention, detection, and treatment of COVID-19, as they graduate to the NEO Exchange. Following a voluntary delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange, QuestCap has begun trading today on the NEO Exchange under the symbol NEO:QSC.

QuestCap Inc., a medical technology company currently focused on the prevention, detection, and treatment of COVID-19, celebrates a Digital Market Open as they graduate to the NEO Exchange today following a voluntary delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange. (Photo: Business Wire)

QuestCap brings to market innovative technologies and therapies in the hopes of turning the tide against COVID-19. The company’s primary focus is the sale of COVID-19 antibody tests for use by authorized laboratories, with exclusive rights to distribute the LYHER Novel Coronavirus IgM/IgG Antibody Test Kit within North America. QuestCap recently acquired 100% of Collection Sites, LLC, a company providing rapid and efficient testing services, and will begin rolling out individual COVID-19 testing sites by Q1 2021, across the U.S.

“Flattening the curve and helping society return to normal requires a coordinated effort where everyone does their part. Paramount among this is regular COVID-19 testing and appropriate operating protocols,” commented Dr. Lawrence Steinman, Professor of Neurology, Stanford. A prominent immunologist, Dr. Steinman is also a medical advisor to the company. “I believe the QuestCap team understands this well, and I am proud to support their efforts with my expertise as an advisor. Together, we have developed comprehensive COVID-19 testing solutions for different industries, and for everyday life, to help society overcome the coronavirus pandemic.”

QuestCap has also invested in COVID-19 research in partnership with world-renowned public research and healthcare institutions like Mt. Sinai Hospital and Sunnybrook Research Institute. In addition to Dr. Steinman, the company works with a number of globally renowned strategic advisors including Dr. Glenn Copeland, sports medicine expert; Larry King, iconic media personality; Mike Mancias, Chief Performance Advisor to basketball superstar LeBron James; and Mike Tyson, former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion who advises on QuestCap’s Standards for Safe Sport.

Formerly an investment issuer, QuestCap has transitioned to a single-purpose medical company in order to access the US investor market, subsequent to the uplisting with NEO.

“As a rapidly-growing innovator in the social impact and medical technology space, we are excited to graduate to a senior stock exchange,” said Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap. “We chose NEO because they, too, are disruptors and change-makers, and have shown themselves to be the ideal partner to support QuestCap as we pursue aggressive expansion plans to capitalize on high-margin opportunities in the COVID-19 space, and beyond. We look forward to the improved trading liquidity and investor exposure that this up-listing with NEO provides us.”

“QuestCap is at the forefront of what I believe will be an influx of graduations and migrations from other exchanges to the NEO Exchange” commented Jos Schmitt, President & CEO of NEO. “As companies recognize the value of our enhanced service offering and unique liquidity solutions, the decision becomes an obvious one. We are thrilled to welcome QuestCap to the NEO family. They share our laser-like focus on innovation and disruption, and an unwavering commitment to doing what is right for investors and the market, in general. We have full confidence in their capable management team and look forward to championing their success.”

Investors can trade shares of QuestCap (NEO:QSC and OTC:COPRF) through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

The NEO Exchange is now home to over 100 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates 12 per cent of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, QuestCap offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas: prevention, detection, and treatment.

QuestCap has a team of renowned global medical and business advisors that have developed a proprietary business strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities in the COVID-19 space. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopaedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.

QuestCap’s primary focus is the sale of COVID-19 IgG/IgM antibody tests authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. This was achieved largely through two acquisitions: 100% of Collection Sites, LLC and 28% of Colombian Sanaty IPS. Collection Sites is setting up a series of COVID-19 testing sites across the United States with appointments and payments being handled through the online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com. Sanaty is setting up a series of full-service medical clinics offering a complete COVID-19 testing solution.

About NEO Exchange

NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists senior companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

