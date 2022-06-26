Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Leaders at G7 mock bare-chested horseback rider Putin

06/26/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
G7 leaders summit

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations mocked the macho image of their absent adversary Vladimir Putin on Sunday, at a meeting in Germany dominated by the Russian President's invasion of Ukraine.

As the besuited leaders sat down for their first meeting of the three-day G7 summit in the sweltering Bavarian Alps, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked if their jackets should come off - or if they should even disrobe further.

"We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin," Johnson said, to laughter from some of his colleagues.

"Bare-chested horseback riding," shot back Canada's Justin Trudeau.

"Oh yes," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "Horseback riding is the best."

Putin, who prizes his sporty image, has been pictured shirtless several times in photos released by Russian state media, including one set in which he rode a brown horse while wearing wrap-around sunglasses, a gold chain and army trousers.

The G7 leaders discussed efforts to further isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands of people and driven millions from their homes. Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States announced moves to ban imports of Russian gold. The G7 also includes France, Italy and Germany.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Matthias Williams and Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16pLeaders at G7 mock bare-chested horseback rider Putin
RE
12:16pUkraine attacks Crimean oil-drilling platform for second time in a week - Tass
RE
12:12pEurope must give developing nations alternative to Chinese funds - EU's von der Leyen
RE
12:08p'Kindred spirits' Biden, Scholz work to heal U.S.-German ties
RE
12:03p'TOP GUN : Maverick' Soars Past $1 Billion, Overtakes 'Doctor Strange 2' as the Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year Globally
RE
12:01p'Kindred spirits' Biden, Scholz work to heal U.S.-German ties
RE
11:50aCanada has a path to "soft landing," finance minister Freeland says- CBC
RE
11:45aItaly's Draghi backs large investments in gas infrastructure in developing countries
RE
11:45aITALY PM DRAGHI : At present we need larger investment in gas inf…
RE
11:21aU.S. aims to raise $200 billion as part of G7 rival to China's Belt & Road
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French energy companies call for 'immediately' limiting energy use
2Wall St Week Ahead-Bruised U.S. stock investors brace for more pain in ..
3ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer
4Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Sunday
5Legal clashes await U.S. companies covering workers' abortion costs

HOT NEWS