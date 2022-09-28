Leaders of China, Japan say it is important to develop ties

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping
and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday it
was important to take bilateral relations in a positive
direction as they marked 50 years since normalising diplomatic
ties amid rising tensions in the region.
In a phone call, Xi told Kishida that he attached "great
importance" to the development of China-Japan relations and that
he was willing to work with his Japanese counterpart to build
the relationship, Chinese state television CCTV reported.
In a message read out at a reception in Tokyo to mark
the milestone, Kishida told Xi that bilateral relations were
facing "many issues and challenges" now, and that he hoped to
pave the way for a "new future".
"Japan and China share a great responsibility to achieve
peace and prosperity in the region and world," Kishida said in
the message to Xi.
"In view of the next 50 years ... I hope to work with
you to build constructive and stable Japan-China relations" to
reach that goal, he said.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka in TOKYO, additional reporting
by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and
Christian Schmollinger)