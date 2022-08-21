Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Leaders of U.S., UK, France, Germany discuss Iran nuclear issue

08/21/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Iranian man walks past a wall of the former U.S. Embassy, with an anti-America mural on it, in Tehran

(Reuters) - The leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany discussed efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Sunday in a statement largely focused on Ukraine.

"In addition, they discussed ongoing negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region, and joint efforts to deter and constrain Iran's destabilizing regional activities," the White House said in its description of the call among the four.

The White House provided no further details regarding the Middle Eastern portion of the discussion among U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The European Union and United States last week said they were studying Iran's response to what the EU has called its "final" proposal to revive the deal, under which Tehran curbed its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief.

Failure in the nuclear negotiations could raise the risk of a fresh regional war, with Israel threatening military action against Iran if diplomacy fails to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapons capability.

Iran, which has long denied having such ambitions, has warned of a "crushing" response to any Israeli attack.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump reneged on the nuclear deal reached before he took office, calling it too soft on Iran, and reimposed harsh U.S. sanctions, spurring the Islamic Republic to begin breaching its limits on uranium enrichment.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn.; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53pAngolan opposition leader says one-party state is 'big cancer' of society
RE
02:37pFormer Pakistan PM Khan accuses government of blocking YouTube to censor his speech
RE
01:38pLeaders of U.S., UK, France, Germany discuss Iran nuclear issue
RE
01:36pLeaders of U.S., UK, France, Germany discuss Iran nuclear issue
RE
12:53pRecord two thirds of Germans unhappy with Chancellor Scholz - survey
RE
12:26pFactbox-Who is Alexander Dugin, Russian nationalist whose daughter died in car bomb attack?
RE
12:25pWestern powers stress importance of nuclear safety in Ukraine - Downing Street
RE
12:15pGerman economy minister rules out keeping nuclear plants running to save gas
RE
12:08pCheney vows to oppose Republican candidates who deny Trump's election loss
RE
12:05pBOX OFFICE : 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Crushes Idris Elba's 'Beast' With $21 Million Debut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Porsche expects to make as many electric Macans as combustion versions
2Israeli spyware company NSO Group CEO steps down
3Taiwan says five Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
4Italian manufacturers cut output to save energy, govt official says
5Record two thirds of Germans unhappy with Chancellor Scholz - survey

HOT NEWS