Leaders of Uzbekistan and Russia discuss cooperation and regional interaction issues

07/24/2021 | 08:48am EDT
Leaders of Uzbekistan and Russia discuss cooperation and regional interaction issues

On July 24, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The President of Russia cordially congratulated President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday, sincerely wishing peace, wellbeing and further prosperity to the people of Uzbekistan.

The current issues of Uzbekistan - Russia strategic cooperation and alliance were considered. The schedule of events at the highest level was discussed.

The observed dynamics of the development of multifaceted cooperation between the countries were noted with satisfaction, primarily the steady growth of the trade turnover, the successful implementation of cooperation projects in the sectors of the economy, cultural and humanitarian exchange programs. The importance of the early launch of the joint production of vaccines against coronavirus in Uzbekistan was emphasized.

The Leaders exchanged views on the regional agenda, including the current situation in the Afghan direction.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 12:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
