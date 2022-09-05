Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Leadership race rival Sunak will not be in UK Truss's new cabinet - Guardian

09/05/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New UK PM to be announced following Conservative membership ballot, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Liz Truss, who is set to take over as Britain's Prime Minister, will not offer former finance minister and her leadership contest rival Rishi Sunak a role in her cabinet, the Guardian reported on Monday.

Sunak said earlier in the day that he would not accept a ministerial job from Truss, reiterating a suggestion he has made during the Conservative Party leadership campaign that kicked off in July when Johnson was forced to step down from the role.

"It is just not something I'm thinking about," Sunak told the BBC when asked if he would accept a ministerial job from Truss, who had a smaller margin of victory in the contest than any of her predecessors.

The Guardian report, which cited sources close to Truss, also said that Thérèse Coffey, the current work and pensions minister, was expected to become the country's Health Secretary in Truss's new government.

Within hours of Truss being named winner of the contest, Priti Patel said she would step down as home secretary. A lawmaker belonging to the Conservative Party told Reuters that Suella Braverman, currently the government's attorney-general, was likely to be promoted to Patel's role.

(Reporting by Muvija M in London and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:53pZaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's backup power line is down, IAEA says
RE
04:36pSiemens Energy to rejoin Germany's blue-chip DAX, HelloFresh to exit
RE
04:14p'It is very nice to be back in the UK,' royal Meghan tells a summit
RE
04:09pMARKETMIND : RBA a diversion from crisis Europe
RE
03:48pUkraine's Zelenskiy expects cooperation with Britain's new PM
RE
03:22pCanada police investigating reports of shooting in Saskatchewan
RE
03:17p government says to present bill to cut vat on electricty to 6%…
RE
03:03pEU plans to build firefighting fleet faster after summer of climate crises
RE
02:51pPutin approves new foreign policy doctrine based on 'Russian World'
RE
02:42pArgentina to hasten rate hike after 'soy dollar' FX move, source says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
2Encavis : Factbook of Encavis AG / Short Cut
3Porsche IPO plans progressing, no decision yet - VW CFO
4Analyst recommendations: Alpha, Diageo, Fevertree, EasyJet, Tyman...
5Germany heading for recession despite new relief plan - economists

HOT NEWS