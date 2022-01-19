Leading California School District Leverages Naviance by PowerSchool to Boost Migrant Student Population's College Preparedness

Counselors and Educators Ensure Student Equity and Achievement After High School Through Naviance by PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, is proud to support the ongoing growth of the Migrant Education Program at the Napa Valley Unified School District (USD) with the use of Naviance by PowerSchool. Hand-picked by Napa Valley USD, Naviance serves an important segment of the school’s 17,000 students, many of whom are part of its federally sponsored Migrant Education Program, seeking to gain perspective and set goals for their post-high school lives.

Naviance is being deployed as the foundation of its four-week college, career and life readiness program (CCLR) called “Adelante” (which means ‘onward,’ in Spanish). In the program, Naviance is used to offer students interactive lessons on building college and career knowledge, and to create post-secondary plans aligned with students’ strengths and interests. In addition, Naviance helps to increase student accountability by tracking lesson completion.

“Our students are often pulled in many different directions, but thanks to the Naviance curriculum, our students are now able to think critically about their schoolwork and futures, essentially providing them with dedicated ‘me-time’ to think about their life after high school,” said Martha Calderon, Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) Coordinator and EL Teacher at Napa Valley High School. “Having Naviance in our curriculum has provided students the opportunity to determine their future, further exemplifying how education technology partners such as PowerSchool can help empower students to make their career goals come true after high school.”

Naviance is the leading college, career, and life readiness platform in the nation, equipping more than 10 million students in 40% of U.S. high schools with skills they can leverage — to discover and then reach — their future goals. After the first year of using Naviance at Napa Valley USD, 56% of students reported their post-high school plans had evolved. Calderon credits the work they did around the logistics of paying for college – specifically teaching students ways to make college more affordable. After completing the program, 57% of the students said they wanted to have follow-up conversations with their school counselor.

“That was one of those data points that I celebrated as a teacher. For a student to succeed in their college and career goals, it takes a strong relationship with the counselor,” says Calderon.

The Migrant Education Program provides services to students and families who depend on agriculture for their livelihood and frequently move in search of work. Roughly 50% of Calderon’s students are of Latin American heritage.

“Applying Naviance by PowerSchool to the district’s Migrant Education Program is another example of how integrating education technology can positively impact the lives of students across the board, and in this case, students who are traditionally underserved,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer of PowerSchool. “It is critical for teachers, counselors, and students to have trusted solutions that create both the collaboration and opportunity for exploration of what is possible. We’re very proud to partner with Napa Valley USD to provide key resources to empower students to pursue both their educational and professional goals. We look forward to seeing what these students achieve in the future.”

In addition to Naviance by PowerSchool, Napa Valley USD also utilizes PowerSchool Unified Talent and PowerSchool Unified Insights Powered by Hoonuit. These solutions enable the district to seamlessly conduct and manage teacher evaluations, conduct truly comprehensive assessments that address unfinished learning, and to forecast enrollment and visualize the geographic context of their data.

Learn more about Naviance by PowerSchool at https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/naviance-by-powerschool/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 13,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005756/en/