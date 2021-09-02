Log in
Leading Canadian e-commerce Platform ShopperPlus Raises CAD $20 million in series-A Funding

09/02/2021 | 11:06am EDT
Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Canadian e-commerce platform ShopperPlus has successfully raised $20 million CAD series-A funding led by Celtic House Asia Partners, with participation from Canada Business Growth Fund, Celtic House Venture Partners and the National Bank of Canada. Individual investors included e-commerce shopping app Wish co-founder Danny Zhang and Sequoia China managing director Kevin Pan.

“ShopperPlus aims to provide Canadians with strictly selected goods and services to make their life easier and better.” said Jack Zhan, Founder and CEO of ShopperPlus. “I’m thankful for the support from Celtic House Asia Partners and our other investors. Besides financial investments, Celtic House Asia Partners is also assisting ShopperPlus with supply chain and ecosystem integration. The funds raised this round will drive future platform expansions to include more vertical product offerings as well as broaden our in-house fulfillment centres’ coverage.”

ShopperPlus has had a glowing track record in Canada since its inception and now boasts millions of users. In 2020, under the effects of the pandemic, the ShopperPlus home page recorded over ten million page views.

“ShopperPlus has a stellar business model,” said Jie Chen, Managing Partner at Celtic House Asia Partners. “Its data-driven product suggestions and self-owned fulfillment centres not only fulfill orders from end-to-end within 48 hours in Montreal, but also penetrate key Canadian markets including Toronto and Vancouver. It’s also worth noting that its founder achieved high profits and steady growth without external funding. I believe that ShopperPlus has even greater potential with stronger financial backing. With support from Celtic House Asia Partners and other investors, we hope to extend ShopperPlus’ 48-hour delivery service to across Canada and major U.S. cities.”

Celtic House is a veteran Canadian venture capital firm with nearly 30 years of experience focusing on B2B SaaS. In recent years, it has developed a new investment fund in Asia. The Asia arm specializes in consumer platforms and digital health, with industry leading portfolios including Applyboard, GrubMarket, Cerebral, Fantuan and so on.

 

Providing Canadian consumers with an affordable and convenient shopping experience

In 2015, ShopperPlus identified its niche selling office supplies. After more than a decade of pathfinding in e-commerce, the company’s product portfolio has grown to office supplies, electronics, lifestyle, kitchen utensils and various other categories. Its platform tailors targeted product recommendations based on individual purchase patterns and seasonality, with more than 30 percent of goods produced in Canada. ShopperPlus currently has 150 employees in Canada.

ShopperPlus aims to counter the high transport fees and speed barriers inherent in North America’s supply chain with its unique advantages extracted from Asia’s e-commerce scene. High fulfillment throughput, meeting customers’ needs and guaranteeing after-sales support are critical in establishing ShopperPlus as a trusted brand.

Besides providing 24-hour customer support, ShopperPlus also ensures that all orders filed before 2 p.m. are shipped on the same day, guaranteeing next-day delivery for at least a half of its customers.

Attachments 


Sam Yin
ShopperPlus
1 866-979-7463
sam.y@shopperplus.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
