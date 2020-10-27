Leading Cybersecurity Expert Kate Fazzini Joins IMPACT! Podcast Guestlist

A lineup of impactful thought leaders, including leading cybersecurity expert Kate Fazzini, has been announced for the current season of the IMPACT! Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Fazzini is an adjunct professor of cybersecurity at Georgetown University and has served as a cybersecurity reporter for The Wall Street Journal and CNBC, having previously held cybersecurity roles at JPMorgan Chase and Promontory Financial Group. She recently founded and is CEO of a cybersecurity communications firm called Flore Albo LLC, one of Goldman Sachs 10,000 small businesses. Fazzini’s book, Kingdom of Lies: Unnerving Adventures in the World of Cybercrime, which included her in-depth interviews with a number of cybercriminals and law enforcement professionals, was published last year.

"Talking with John Shegerian on the IMPACT Podcast was terrific, and I even came away with important insights into my own business,” said Fazinni. “I was really grateful for joining John, who has left such a big and important impact on the industry himself."

“It is a great privilege to be able to engage in the conversations we have with our expert guests on IMPACT, and Kate Fazzini is a perfect example,” said Shegerian. “Her insights and knowledge on the topic of cybersecurity position her as one of the world’s leading authorities on the topic. I know our listeners will benefit tremendously from the eye-opening stories and information she shared with us on our show.”

Conversations on IMPACT! explore current topics, advice, information and solutions straight from the greatest innovators, leaders, entrepreneurs and experts. Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they got their start and how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent IMPACT! guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Beyond Meat, Nikola Motor, and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; Good Day LA’s Maria Quiban; ultra-endurance athlete and author Rich Roll; author and music industry legend Mathew Knowles; legendary actor Ed Asner; trailblazing civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom; Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris; and many more.

The IMPACT! Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

