Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leading DTC Solution for Alcohol Brands, Speakeasy Co. Generates Record-Breaking Holiday Sales

01/27/2021 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy Co., the leading integrated DTC solution for beverage alcohol brands which enables brands the ability to sell direct-to-consumer while remaining three-tier compliant, have seen tremendous continual growth, especially this past holiday season.

Highlights regarding Speakeasy Co.'s recent successes include the following notable milestones:

  • Speakeasy Co. sold more in December 2020 than all of 2019
  • November and December sales (2020) were up 464% YoY
  • 2020 vs 2019 sales were up 547% YoY
  • Outsold January 2020 in the first five days of 2021
  • Beverage alcohol brands on platform spiked from 40 as of January 2020 to approximately 190 to-date
Leading DTC Solution for Alcohol Brands, Speakeasy Co. Generates Record-Breaking Holiday Sales

"We are seeing the continual rise in popularity and demand of purchasing alcohol online across the board which is not only positively impacting Speakeasy Co. but the wider online beverage alcohol industry that sell and distribute online," said Josh Jacobs, Co-Founder and CEO of Speakeasy Co. "We are humbled by the rapid success generated to-date and look forward to continuing to pave the way for the future of alcohol distribution in 2021 and beyond."

"The journey with the Speakeasy Co. Marketing Team has been amazing and the kind of support from a digital presence and brand awareness perspective we truly needed. The data speaks for itself," comments Alexander Dias, Founder of Ginja9.

About Speakeasy Co.
Speakeasy Co. is a technology company and e-commerce platform for the Wine & Spirits industry that ships beverage alcohol brands directly to consumers. The platform enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their own respective websites without disrupting the three-tier system, giving these brands the opportunity to own their own user experience from beginning to end, in addition to owning their own data and analytics of their target customer.

Media contact: Taylorf@speakeasyco.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-dtc-solution-for-alcohol-brands-speakeasy-co-generates-record-breaking-holiday-sales-301216157.html

SOURCE Speakeasy Co.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:07aBLACKBERRY : IIROC Trading Halt - BB
AQ
10:06aSAP : A Robust Platform for RISE with SAP
PU
10:06aNORDEA BANK : We have updated our privacy policy
PU
10:06aORIGIN BANCORP : Bank Announces Expansion in Dallas-Fort Worth Market With New Location At Medical City Dallas
PU
10:06aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Niger Delta Communities Want NDDC Scrapped
AQ
10:06aACCENTURE : and SAP® to Help Organizations Transform Their Business Through RISE with SAP
BU
10:06aHollywood Elite, Food Royalty & Venture Capital All Rush to Back ‘Better Brand' — ‘The Beyond Meat of Carbs'
BU
10:06aZadara Appoints Shirley Braun Chief People Officer and Shiri Kerman VP of Engineering Amidst Accelerated Growth and Adoption of Cloud Services
BU
10:05aOil slips as COVID-19 and demand concerns weigh ahead of supply report
RE
10:05aNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : Selected for the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for a Third Consecutive Year
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ