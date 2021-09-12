Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
Leading Digital Marketing Agency in Auckland Explains SEO in Business Leaders' Language

09/12/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a leading digital marketing agency in Auckland, Zib Digital, SEO is the process of ensuring a website is finely tuned to display as high as possible on any Google search. As Zib Digital explains, SEO is a continual process of refinement of a long series of very technical digital items and a continual candid assessment of what people are typing when they search.

SEO is the best connection between the declared intent of a customer and the possibility of selling a product or service. Zib Digital says SEO is a powerful part of any digital strategy. The key to understanding this is understanding the data. Google data reveals that for every 100 people that search in Google, 72 will click an organic search result and 65 per cent of those people will click on a website in the first three positions.

Zib Digital explains that there are many reasons why businesses fail to see the size of the opportunity of SEO Auckland-wide. The typical agency in New Zealand is ill-equipped to complete the technical work required to make SEO a long-term success. As a result, many businesses that have tried SEO fail to build any confidence when results have not been achieved.

Additionally, Zib Digital says an SEO strategy that has been executed with a focus on too many keyword phrases will not yield effective results. Many agencies offering SEO services promise results in under six months and if results do not materialise, owners and executives give up. There is also a general misunderstanding that when a website is built, it is 'optimised for Google'. While there are elements of the technical setup that can help, it is a gradual and consistent process over many months and years that achieves the best results.

As the leading SEO company in Auckland, Zib Digital has built a large and dedicated team of SEO specialists. With depth, diversity and strong leadership, Zib Digital consistently places clients in the top three on Google organic rankings.

To dominate Google search results and make more money, it's time to outsource digital marketing in Auckland to Zib Digital.

Contact us - https://zibdigital.co.nz/

Katie McAleese + 64 272 757 059

HOT NEWS