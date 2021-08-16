Leading Healthcare Organizations Call on Governors to Promote COVID Vaccination, Masking

Letter to State Leaders Urges Immediate, Aggressive Measures and Adherence to CDC Guidance

The organizations representing the nation’s infection preventionists, epidemiologists, infectious diseases physicians and pharmacists, school nurses, and occupational health & safety scientists today called on U.S. governors to set aside their differences and support necessary public health measures to protect Americans from COVID-19.

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP), Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS), American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), and National Association of School Nurses (NASN) sent an open letter to U.S. governors and leaders of territories, tribal nations, and the District of Columbia, urging them to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance when reopening schools and businesses.

“We know that COVID-19 has created significant fear and uncertainty. As the virus itself and our knowledge of it continue to evolve, we must update public health measures accordingly. We must unify our efforts and implement these key strategies to turn the tide against the pandemic,” reads the statement.

The organizations urge state and local government entities to actively promote COVID-19 vaccination and to consider making vaccination a condition of employment for all healthcare and government employees. The groups also recommend promoting policies on universal indoor masking and adopting universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

“With the surge of the Delta variant and COVID-19 hospitalizations and case rates escalating, we must prioritize public safety ahead of differences,” said Ann Marie Pettis, BSN, RN, CIC, FAPIC, President of APIC. “This is about protecting the lives of our children, neighbors, elders, and communities. As organizations whose members prevent the spread of infection and treat patients when they become sick, we are calling on our states’ leaders to follow CDC guidance and take proper steps to protect the public from harm.”

Read the open letter to Governors.

