Leading Industrial Container Provider Shifts Brand in Commitment to Sustainable Value Delivery

03/01/2021 | 02:35pm EST
Hoover Ferguson is Now Hoover CS

Signaling a shift in the company’s strategy towards the support of sustainability and environmental responsibility in industrial packaging, Hoover Ferguson, a leader in the industrial container space, has renamed its organization Hoover CS (Hoover Circular Solutions). As part of this alignment, the Company has streamlined its offering to focus on reusable dry and liquid container products, logistics and service support.

“Right now, reusable industrial containers are used in far less applications than they could be employed for. As a company, we are holding ourselves accountable for growing this usage, not just for Hoover CS, but for the industry at large. We are making it easy for customers to make a more environmentally sound choice and we are supporting them in articulating what that means in context of their sustainability goals,” shared Kevin Friar, Chief Executive Officer of Hoover CS. “We all have a great deal of work to do in ensuring that we search out environmentally sustainable alternative solutions so that resources are managed responsibly, and the environment is protected for future generations. The industry has our full commitment to this end.”

Hoover CS’s fully integrated offerings offer further environmental benefit because of their efficient cleaning and restoration processes, refined over the course of the organization’s 110-year history.

About Hoover CS

Hoover CS is paving the way for customers across the chemical, refining and general industrial-end markets to move away from single-use containers. Through its large rental fleet of reusable IBCs, catalyst bins, and ISO tanks, combined with integrity management and fleet management services, Hoover CS’s sustainable packaging solutions facilitate circularity across the supply chain, yielding an optimized environmental footprint through reduced plastic, water conservation, and lower greenhouse gas emissions. For more information, please visit hooversolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2021
