Leading Mortgage Trade Association Names Katie Sweeney as Chief Executive Officer

Association of Independent Mortgage Experts is poised for continued growth with a focus on supporting wholesale mortgage professionals

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers, announces the promotion of Katie Sweeney to the role of Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, Sweeney will continue to focus on AIME’s core mission to support independent mortgage brokers and grow the wholesale mortgage channel.

Katie Sweeney, CEO, Association of Independent Mortgage Experts

Sweeney rises to CEO from her position as AIME’s Executive Vice President of Strategy, where she spearheaded partnerships with top wholesale mortgage lenders and industry vendors to provide real-time support and exclusive access to mortgage brokers. She successfully brought to market a revolutionary portal that provided an all-encompassing technology solution for wholesale brokers as the Senior Vice President at ARIVE. Drawing upon her experience in consumer direct lending as Vice President at Pacific Union Financial, she will leverage her background in consumer experience and data implementation to continue to fulfill AIME’s vision to champion the broker channel and to increase the wholesale channel’s market share.

“I’m excited to rally for the independent originator by leading AIME’s support of brokers to develop future initiatives that are essential to the growth of the channel,” said Katie Sweeney. “AIME is uniquely positioned to help brokers successfully meet the needs of today’s homebuyers since our team is comprised of professionals who inherently understand the needs of this essential audience.”

“UWM is a proud sponsor and avid supporter of AIME and the broker community. Katie does a fantastic job leading the AIME team and community and I look forward to her continued support to bring brokers together and grow the channel,” said Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage.

With the current refinance boom and surge in home buying purchases, now more than ever, wholesale mortgage professionals need dedicated support that is committed to broker sustainability within the current and future market to help them better serve homebuyers. In this new executive position, Sweeney and AIME President, Marc Summers, will lead AIME’s business objectives by providing accessible educational resources and business support to brokers who are serving their local communities.

“We’ve seen first-hand how Katie has grown within the AIME organization, and are excited to see her unwavering leadership continue to ensure that brokers are well represented and have a voice in the industry,” said Phil Shoemaker, President of Originations at Homepoint.

Sweeney’s focus on day-to-day business operations at AIME will continue to fulfill the mission, vision, and goals of the association. Marc Summers, Broker Owner and President of AIME, will continue in his role to passionately advocate for the broker community and all of AIME’s members.

“We, at EPM, are elated to see the growth for the broker community and to partner with someone as forward-thinking as Katie and her team at AIME. She has a unique ability when it comes to not only reading data, but also leveraging specific strategies brokers need for ultimate success. The mortgage landscape is forever changing and EPM is dedicated to AIME, as well as Katie as a leader, to continue leveling up the game of brokers and the wholesale channel together,” said Eddy Perez, CMB, CEO of EPM.

Recently named one of Mortgage Professional America’s Mortgage Global 100, Sweeney will continue to push forward AIME’s values and mission to protect, support and grow the wholesale channel to usher in a new era of success for brokers within the mortgage industry. Under Sweeney’s leadership, she has already positioned AIME as an advocate for growth and representation within the mortgage industry by premiering the Ignite mortgage career training and Spark small business grant programs at the third annual Fuse National Conference this past September.

Since 2018, AIME has created a space that is dedicated to support and champion brokers by bringing together a community that previously did not have a collective voice advocating exclusively for them within the mortgage industry. AIME will continue its efforts to foster a supportive community that informs and empowers a nationwide network of mortgage experts. AIME President, Marc Summers, explains, “Working closely with Katie and our valued lending and vendor partners, we will continue to be a driving force of the Brokers Are Better philosophy, ensuring the longevity of the channel and uplifting the independent originator.”

About Association of Independent Mortgage Experts

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers. With over 40,000 members, AIME is committed to fostering an inclusive environment to support and protect independent mortgage brokers across the country to grow the wholesale mortgage channel. AIME’s vision is to contribute to the overall growth of broker market share to above 25% in 2021 and beyond.

For additional information regarding the benefits associated with an AIME membership visit www.AIMEGroup.com.

