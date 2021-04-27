Leading Organizations Reduce Complexity and Unlock Innovation with Red Hat Managed Cloud Services

Customers gain greater speed, flexibility and scale by shifting operational responsibility and support to Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that leading organizations from around the world are using Red Hat managed cloud services to build, deploy, manage and scale cloud-native applications across hybrid environments. As fully hosted and managed offerings, these services provide opinionated configurations based on years of experience and shift operational responsibility and support to Red Hat, enabling organizations such as Andreani, Audi, Japan Research Institute, Pelayo and VINCI Energies to drive new innovation, quickly scale to meet demand, reduce complexity and cost, and accelerate time-to-value.

Red Hat’s managed cloud services provide fully-managed Kubernetes across leading public clouds. This enables Red Hat customers and partners to quickly respond to change, accelerate their move to the cloud and build an open hybrid cloud strategy—all based on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform—regardless of infrastructure, cloud or operational staffing.

Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated, Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS and Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift are all available as jointly-managed and supported OpenShift services, accessed as native cloud console offerings from the respective cloud providers.

These services are designed to reduce operational overhead and enable customers to quickly deliver applications that provide more value to the business. Leading organizations are already discovering the power of a managed services approach to better meet customer needs, including:

Andreani : Andreani provides logistic services to the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, technology and telecommunications industries in Argentina and Brazil. Facing new challenges related to the growing demand for shipped goods as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the company turned to Red Hat to help accelerate its planned transition to the cloud. Andreani deployed Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift, a managed Red Hat OpenShift service jointly delivered and supported by Red Hat and Microsoft. Moving to a managed cloud service has enabled the company to effectively scale its operations to meet the surge in customer shipping demand, reduce the strain on IT management through automated monitoring and patching, and simplify its deployment process.

Audi : As a central partner for all business divisions within the Audi Group, Audi IT is a major driver of digital transformation throughout the company, and provides support along the entire process chain in the development of intelligent, reliable and more secure IT solutions. The team's mission is to be at the forefront of enriching the developer experience, enabling businesses to scale their applications without relying on a physical infrastructure. To better support this mission, Audi IT worked with Red Hat to develop its Kubika O solution, a fully managed Kubernetes platform with operator capabilities. It is based on Azure Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, and supplies other platforms, applications and projects with multitenant Kubernetes endpoints as a service, including Audi Open Source Diagnostics, Group Measurement Data Management, and its CO2 Fleet Emission Optimization Service. With the managed platform in place, Audi IT has fully automated its workload provisioning system, and gained the ability to move between cloud platforms as needed without being bound by the operating dependencies of a native system.

Japan Research Institute : Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Group (SMFG) is a Japanese banking and financial services organization that operates in more than 40 countries around the world. To support the group's overall business strategy and better enable future transformation and growth, SMFG and its IT subsidiary, Japan Research Institute, engaged with Red Hat Consulting to implement a managed cloud services offering that could help streamline operations and accelerate the development and deployment of new applications. The group adopted Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated, enabling its developers to focus on delivering greater value through new or expanded services instead of spending time to configure and manage the supporting infrastructure.

Pelayo: Pelayo is a Spanish mutual insurance company with more than one million customers. Monolithic application architectures were taking a toll on the company's ability to respond to market risks and opportunities quickly. The company developed a cloud strategy that would provide a more agile architecture, full continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) capabilities, and enable it to more easily grow and integrate with future data architectures. Additionally, the company wanted to use Java as the core programming language, and Kubernetes as its container management platform. Taking into account these objectives and requirements, the company chose Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift, which enabled them to bring the solution into production quickly and with minimal impact on its operations team. Today, the company has a hybrid infrastructure in place, running its legacy systems on-premises, integrated into the new Azure Red Hat OpenShift environment, and has successfully accelerated its application deployment, increased developer productivity, and better scaled its business while keeping operational costs low.

VINCI Energies: At VINCI Energies NL, we have been focusing on a 'cloud first' strategy for several years to help newly acquired companies to integrate quickly by connecting their local operational systems with our ERP system. By integrating local systems with the ERP system, they can continue their operational processes to serve local customers. With Azure Red Hat OpenShift, we are able to accelerate the implementation of these integrations without worrying about the underlying operations or management of our platform. The combined expert engineering and support from Microsoft and Red Hat give us confidence that we can scale efficiently and cost-effectively as our business continues to grow.

Sathish Balakrishnan, vice president, Hosted Platforms, Red Hat

"Being able to easily consume OpenShift as a managed cloud service is an important need for customers—not only so they can run OpenShift anywhere, but also to shift the expertise of running OpenShift to Red Hat while they focus on their business applications. With Red Hat's managed cloud services, customers are able to accelerate their ability to build next-generation applications, regardless of which cloud they run those apps on."

Sebastián Sarasate, Infrastructure Manager, Andreani Logistics Group

"The logistics industry at large has been through an extraordinary transformation in recent years as technology has played an increasingly important role in satisfying the growing demand of customers. This is particularly true of cloud technologies. Moving to a managed cloud solution has opened the door for us to further transform our IT systems into an area that adds value to the business. With Azure Red Hat OpenShift, we've been able to accelerate the implementation of new services and improve the flexibility and scalability of our operations, enabling us to better serve our customers throughout Argentina and Brazil."

Sebastian Kister, team lead and platform owner, Kubernetes and Public Clouds, Audi AG

"We believe Red Hat is uniquely positioned as a company who both helps build the infrastructure software, provide the platform and provide software packages. Working with a diverse partner has enabled us to fully automate our workload provisioning and adopt a cloud agnostic system, giving us the ability to move more seamlessly between cloud platforms without being bound by the operating dependencies of a native system."

Takdir Chowdhury, chief digital strategist, general manager, Digital Transformation Systems Department, The Japan Research Institute, Limited

"With Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated as our application development platform, SMFG and Japan Research Institute can quickly deliver new digital services and continuously update them with new features. We have adopted agile development methods as the standard way of delivering these services, which enables us to offer value-added solutions to customers while ultimately helping to promote the group’s future growth with the support of IT.”

Oscar Rivas Sendin, head of Architecture, Pelayo

“When we started our transformation project, we knew that it would be no small feat to move from a strictly on-premises infrastructure to a hybrid cloud environment. It is a decision that we did not take lightly, but one that we were able to make confidently, knowing that we had Red Hat and Microsoft behind us the entire time, ready and willing to provide the support and help we needed throughout the process. Azure Red Hat OpenShift has enabled us to focus our efforts on advancing business priorities and investing in innovation at a faster pace.”

Jan Govert Kemps, IT director, VINCI Energies Netherlands

"At VINCI Energies NL, we have been focusing on a 'cloud first' strategy for several years to help newly acquired companies to integrate quickly by connecting their local operational systems with our ERP system. By integrating local systems with the ERP system, they can continue their operational processes to serve local customers. With Azure Red Hat OpenShift, we are able to accelerate the implementation of these integrations without worrying about the underlying operations or management of our platform. The combined expert engineering and support from Microsoft and Red Hat give us confidence that we can scale efficiently and cost-effectively as our business continues to grow."

