Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leading UK Bank Strengthens Fight Against Rising Payments Fraud and Financial Crime with Featurespace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 05:01am EDT

As banks around the world continue fighting fraud, scams and false positives, Featurespace™, the leading provider of Enterprise Financial Crime prevention software for fraud and Anti-Money Laundering, has announced that NatWest is protecting its customers with the ARIC™ Risk Hub through enterprise-wide transaction monitoring and payments fraud detection – including threats posed by Authorised Push Payments (APP) and scams.

After selecting Featurespace in late 2019, NatWest completed an enterprise-wide deployment of ARIC Risk Hub earlier this year to detect anomalies and protect customers in real time by collating account-level data across all touch points. Within 24 hours of deploying ARIC Risk Hub, NatWest saw an increase in the value of fraud and scams detected and an immediate decrease in false positive rates (genuine customer activity declined), while strengthening the customer experience.

"As we facilitate greater control over the access and movement of money for customers, our systems must be able to instantly determine if activity is genuine so that the high level of convenience is matched by uncompromising security standards," said Alasdair MacFarlane, Head of Fraud Prevention & Response at NatWest. "In our continued efforts to optimise our fraud and risk strategies, ARIC Risk Hub's ability allows us to adapt to and detect new fraud and suspicious activity in real time."

Powered by unique Adaptive Behavioural Analytics, ARIC Risk Hub is an award-winning enterprise financial crime prevention platform using fully adaptive machine learning models to protect customers. Individual behavioural activity is monitored in real time, allowing financial institutions to catch more fraud and prioritise alerts of suspicious activity with greater accuracy, while reducing the number of genuine transactions declined.

"NatWest demonstrates an unwavering commitment to overcoming fraud and financial crime across its business. We respect their ambition and we commend them for their determination. We are excited to be their partner and to continue our journey together," said Martina King, CEO of Featurespace.

ENDS

About NatWest

NatWest serves customers in England and Wales, supporting them with their personal, private, and business banking needs. NatWest helps customers at all stages in their lives, from opening student accounts, to buying their first home, setting up a business, and saving for retirement.

Alongside a wide range of banking services, NatWest offers businesses specialist sector knowledge in areas such as manufacturing and technology, as well as access to specialist entrepreneurial support.

About Featurespace – www.featurespace.com

Featurespace™ is the world leader in enterprise financial crime prevention for fraud and Anti-Money Laundering. Featurespace invented Adaptive Behavioral Analytics and created the ARIC™ platform, a real-time machine learning software platform that risk scores events in more than 180 countries to prevent fraud and financial crime.

ARIC™ Risk Hub uses advanced, explainable anomaly detection to enable financial institutions to automatically identify risk, catch new fraud attacks and identify suspicious activity in real-time. More than 30 major global financial institutions are using ARIC to protect their business and their customers. Publicly announced customers include HSBC, TSYS, Worldpay, NatWest Group, Contis, Danske Bank, ClearBank and Permanent TSB.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:14aFIREFOX GOLD : Reports up to 10.5 g/t Gold from Newly Expanded Southern Targets at the Jeesiö Project in Northern Finland
AQ
05:13aFOX : News channel to present live coverage of the vice presidential debate on october 7th
AQ
05:13aKREDITBANKEN A/S : finanskalender 2021
AQ
05:11aENTERGY : Arkansas Customers to Save $60M with Stuttgart Solar Power
AQ
05:11aBEST OF BEST : The Accident Warrior at the Sewell Law Firm Nominated Best of the Best in Houston
AQ
05:10aCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020
PU
05:10aTELEMETRY : The power of data for the reliability of electrical buses
PU
05:10aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 3G - Issue of Unlisted Service Rights and Options
PU
05:10aDIGITAL KNOWHOW AND EXPERTISE : Audi's first Software Development Center in Ingolstadt
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4TELIA COMPANY AB : TELIA : reaches agreement to sell its carrier operation to Polhem Infra and proposes to rei..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group