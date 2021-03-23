LeadingReach : Launches Healthcare's First Fully Integrated CRM for Physician Liaisons and Marketing Teams

OutReach CRM helps physician liaisons and marketing teams grow referral volume and connect with their provider network using insights from real-time referral data captured in LeadingReach

LeadingReach, the nation’s largest healthcare communication network, has announced the launch of its newest product, OutReach CRM, the first CRM built exclusively for healthcare designed to empower marketing teams and physician liaisons to build more meaningful relationships, improve office-to-office communication and boost referral volume. At a time when connecting with provider offices has never been more difficult due to pandemic restrictions, OutReach CRM is an effective, scalable tool to grow and manage provider relationships using real-time referral data, something no other CRM in the world can offer.

Until now healthcare has only ever had traditional CRM solutions to use for marketing. Often just an empty shell that requires major customization along with a steep learning curve for users, traditional CRMs fall short on delivering on the needs of physician marketing teams including contextual communication history between offices and team members as well as historical and real-time referral data to analyze provider relationships. With OutReach now integrated with LeadingReach’s patient pipeline management (PPM) tool, for the first time ever healthcare organizations can measure the effectiveness of both the referral marketing and referral management teams in unison to create a complete picture of the practice’s financial health.

OutReach CRM enables users to:

Search, invite, and connect with a wide range of providers

Access real-time referral data and conversion metrics from referring offices

Manage daily operations and create tailored follow-up tasks

Maintain and grow provider relationships virtually as well as in-person

“As an existing user of LeadingReach for managing all our referrals, adding OutReach for our marketing efforts made good business sense. Our team really appreciates having the additional data insights from referring offices which helps drive our decisions on where to spend our time,” said Rhonda Gibbs, marketing administrator at Texas Pain Physicians in Dallas, Texas. “Communication between practices is essential for referral marketing and OutReach CRM gives us the ability to do that quickly, easily, and most importantly digitally.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic directly impacting the availability of in-person meetings with key medical staff, it’s essential for physician liaisons to adapt to new ways of marketing and to incorporate technology tools to keep them on track for making connections and strengthening relationships between offices' care coordination teams.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, times have changed when it comes to face-to-face healthcare marketing, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still essential to connect with and expand your network of providers in order to grow your practice and make sure patients are getting the care they need,” said Curtis Gattis, LeadingReach CEO and co-founder. “As part of our ongoing commitment to connect provider networks throughout the U.S. to drive patient volume and improve communication between practices, physician liaisons now have the ability to easily engage and communicate with referring providers as well as their own team members.”

About LeadingReach

LeadingReach, founded in 2014 in Austin, Texas, helps care teams communicate more effectively with each other while monitoring and facilitating care transitions. Working with large U.S. health systems as well as independent offices for PCPs, urgent care, specialists, ancillary services, TPAs, call centers, and dental providers, LeadingReach’s software solutions empower healthcare professionals to ensure patients get the right care from the right providers faster, easier, and more efficiently than ever before. Learn more at http://www.leadingreach.com.

