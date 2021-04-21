Log in
Leadstar Media AB: Best Canadian Betting Sites - MyBettingsites.com List Their Top 10 Bookmakers

04/21/2021 | 07:38am EDT
STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online bookmaker comparison service, MyBettingsites.com, has revealed its top 10 betting sites in Canada.

MyBettingsites.com contains reviews and rankings for the top sportsbooks in the country and based on a range of key factors, a finalised list has been created for the best betting sites in 2021.

Best Betting Sites in Canada:

  1. Betway - Excellent promotions for all players
  2. Bet365 - Best sports betting variety
  3. ComeOn! - Smooth live betting functionality
  4. NEO.bet - Use Interac to deposit and withdraw
  5. LeoVegas - Outstanding mobile app
  6. Royal Panda - Great for both sports and casino
  7. 22Bet - Huge selection for niche events
  8. Sports Interaction - Most trusted bookie in Canada
  9. SportNation - Generous welcome offer
  10. Rabona - Bet with crypto

Betway sits atop the list for a multitude of reasons - but the one thing that stands out above all other factors is the variety of betting promotions that pop up on the site on a regular basis.

The brand is known for its promos in many of the countries that it operates in, and Canada is no exception as bettors can choose from deals within - among other sports - hockey, baseball, and golf. One of the best Betway promotions is the You Lead, You Win offer which applies to all of the aforementioned sports. Betting promotions are one of a list of elements that MyBettingsites.com considers when ranking bookmakers.

How Betting Sites Are Ranked: 

  • Betting Odds
  • Offers and Promotions
  • Mobile Betting
  • Payment Methods
  • Information and Data
  • User Experience
  • Customer Support
  • Safety and Security

Bet365 ticks the above boxes and remains one of the most popular betting sites not just in Canada, but in lots of territories worldwide. The broad selection on the Bet365 sportsbooks is what sets it apart from its competitors, and the innovative bet builder function on Bet365 is second to none. It was Bet365 that introduced the tennis bet builder to punters, and the soccer bet builder offered features as many, if not more, available selections than other bookies.

Coming in third is one of the newer betting sites on the market, ComeOn! Like Betway, it has a range of promotions for popular sports in Canada and also boasts a terrific live betting service.

Live betting is also a big part of NEO.bet's appeal. Its spreadsheet-like interface is great for bettors that like to have all of the numbers in front of them as if it's a ticker board on Wall Street.

LeoVegas may be more well-known for its casino games, but it rounds out the top five on the list. The sportsbook is powered by Kambi, which is one of the leading providers in iGaming. The LeoVegas product is built for those who like to bet through their mobile. It is easy to use, full of games and markets, plus the payment methods offered are superb. 

CONTACT:

Mybettingsites.com 
canada@mybettingsites.com 
Phone: +46767897667

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leadstar-media-ab-best-canadian-betting-sites---mybettingsitescom-list-their-top-10-bookmakers-301273756.html

SOURCE Leadstar Media AB


© PRNewswire 2021
