Leaf Lab Cannabis Announces the Launch of its Flagship Store in the GTA

02/23/2021 | 03:30pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Leaf Lab Cannabis, an OCS authorized Cannabis dispensary and a Broken Coast flagship, is pleased to announce the launch of its flagship store in the North York district of Toronto.

Located at 1961 Avenue Rd. West, the new family-owned Cannabis store has a strong emphasis on technology. The Leaf Lab store itself is equipped with multiple 65-inch LED menu displays and handheld tablets that allow Lab Technicians (commonly known as budtenders) to help customers make purchases swiftly. Included in the exhaustive list of store hardware is 55-inch order screen customers can use to purchase on their own or with assistance.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7773/75224_d19b0bbcb411db21_001.jpg

Figure 1: A peak inside the lab

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7773/75224_d19b0bbcb411db21_001full.jpg

Everything in the store, from the artistic painted glass wall, the preserved moss wall, and the raw live-edge wood tables to the intricate leaf mural visible on entry, are placed with the purpose of enhancing the customer experience.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7773/75224_d19b0bbcb411db21_002.jpg

Figure 2: Broken Coast moss wall and mural inside the Leaf Lab Cannabis store bearing their slogan: "We've got chemistry!'

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7773/75224_d19b0bbcb411db21_002full.jpg

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7773/75224_d19b0bbcb411db21_003.jpg

Figure 2: Broken Coast moss wall and mural inside the Leaf Lab Cannabis store bearing their slogan: "We've got chemistry!'

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7773/75224_d19b0bbcb411db21_003full.jpg

Leaf Lab Cannabis' aim is to inspire their patrons to responsibly explore their horizons. This is apparent with Lab Technicians who endeavour to find exactly what their buyer is looking for, while explaining the science behind their choice. Customers walk out with newfound knowledge on Cannabis and a product that suits their needs. The thoughtful interactions are even reflected in the store atmosphere. The glass picture patrons see upon entering contains a few hidden cannabis-related messages that they can find and decipher.

"Leaf Lab Cannabis is an experience," says Ryan Mohamed, the store manager. "It stays with customers long after they leave the facility. We pride ourselves on genuinely caring about those that choose to honour us with their business and we hope the positive impact of our service spreads beyond our interactions in store."

Store manager, Ryan, gives us a tour of Leaf Lab Cannabis here:



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7Ul6VwNra4

For further information or general inquiries, please contact Leaf Lab at:

Telephone: 416-488-2222

E-mail: info@leaflabcannabis.com
Website: www.leaflabcannabis.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/leaflabtoronto

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75224


© Newsfilecorp 2021
