Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2021) - League of Ancients (Fromvision PTE LTD) described as the world's first NFT play-to-earn Multi-online Battle Arena (MOBA) game, is to be listed on the Gate.io exchange. With 5v5 gameplay inspired by DoTA2 and League of Legends, the developers are set on disrupting the $43 Billion MOBA industry.





Figure 1: League of Ancients Play-To-Earn NFT MOBA Game Listed on Gate.io Exchange

In the LOA game, players have to control lanes leading to the enemy base, which is to be destroyed. Players can pick from one of ten Heroes of five distinct roles: Tank, Mage, Marksman, Support, and Assassin. They also choose to be on the side of the 'Dark Souls' or 'Luminous.' Much of this is typical of this gaming genre, but the ability to trade NFTs and to stake tokens will add a new dimension to an already popular gameplay style.

The ability to earn NFTs and trade them in an in-house marketplace will be extremely enticing to modern gamers. With the thousands of hours gamers spend on these platforms, rewarding them appropriately is no longer a bonus - it's a prerequisite for their time and attention. And with the (expected) arrival of cross-chain NFT marketplaces, gamers will also be able to take their 'skins' with them from one game to another. At the least, they can trade in their NFTs for a liquid token.

League of Ancients has already rapidly completed a number of milestones from their roadmap and seems to be gaining momentum quite quickly. The tokens have been generated and the whitepaper is listed and frequently updated. They have decentralized exchange listings on PancakeSwap, BiSwap, and ApeSwap. The website is live and they are on the expected social media channels including Medium, YouTube, Telegram, Discord, Instagram, and Twitter.

Gate.io represents the first centralized exchange listing for LOA and offers efficient trading mechanisms for crypto projects. It has been around since 2013 and adds extra protection to deposited assets through a variety of legal mechanisms. In other words, it's a safe, secure, and trustworthy place for a listing, which is why a lot of top coins can be found there. Over 1,000 coins are listed and Forbes Advisor stated it was among the best cryptocurrency exchanges in 2021, citing low trading fees and the large number of available coins as primary advantages.

The mission statement of League of Ancients is certainly ambitious, as the whitepaper declares they are intent on creating the world's best MOBA game. However, it's hard to ignore the speed at which they are progressing through their roadmap or the fact that the MOBA industry is due for a change. So far, LOA seems to be one of the only projects with the motivation, technical expertise, and strategic partnerships to disrupt it.

The Gate.io listing is another critical milestone that will help to gain exposure to an extremely promising blockchain-based LOA MOBA game - even if it only reaches a fraction of its potential in disrupting a large MOBA industry dominated by a small number of games.





Figure 2: League of Ancients Play-To-Earn NFT MOBA Game Listed on Gate.io Exchange

About League of Ancients

League of Ancients is the World' first free-to-play and play-to-earn NFT MOBA platform available on the Binance Smart Chain. Inspired by DoTA2 and League of Legends, gamers can select their Hero and enjoy 5v5 strategic combat on a MOBA platform that features yield farming, NFT skin ownership, and a trading marketplace. The more you play, the more you earn.

Contact League of Ancients

Connect with LOA on Telegram.

Connect with LOA on Discord.

Connect with LOA on Facebook.

Connect with LOA on Instagram.

Connect with LOA on Twitter.

Connect with LOA on YouTube.

Connect with LOA on the Website.

For more information, email: cryptoprlabs@gmail.com

PR Partner

ZEXPRWIRE

info@zexprwire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108753