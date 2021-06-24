Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

League of Traders : Launches Integration with Coinbase

06/24/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, South Korea, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- League of Traders today announced an integration with Coinbase, enabling Coinbase users to link their crypto portfolios with the gamified crypto trading platform.

League of Traders allows users to link crypto portfolios across multiple exchanges into a single easy-to-view visualized dashboard. The platform currently integrates with 10 different crypto trading exchanges including Binance, FTX, BitMEX and now Coinbase.

As part of the gamified crypto trading experience, users of Coinbase can now participate in a variety of real-time leaderboards and competitions on the League of Traders platform. Users can also view the portfolios of top traders on the platform complete with a growth chart, token distribution chart, volatility risk assessment and current positions. To learn from other traders, users can choose to follow traders and receive notifications when they make a trade.

Coinbase is one of the most trusted platforms for trading cryptocurrency for users in the United States. A recent survey of cryptocurrency investors in the U.S. found that over 50% of respondents prefer to purchase cryptocurrency using Coinbase. Coinbase currently has about 56M verified users.

"This integration enables millions of crypto traders to participate in our leaderboards and competitions using their favorite crypto trading platform," said John-Ting Li, CEO of League of Traders. "League of Traders is thrilled to welcome users of Coinbase onto the platform. We think they'll find tremendous value in the visualized portfolio tools and the ability to peek behind the curtain into their rivals' portfolios."

About League of Traders
League of Traders transforms crypto trading into a gamified social experience with leaderboards, trader profiles, multi-exchange asset visualization and community news and engagement. To learn more about League of Traders visit the website, Twitter or Telegram. Download the app here.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

League of Traders Media Contact
David Haefele
FortyThree, Inc.
leagueoftraders@43pr.com
831.401.3175

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/league-of-traders-launches-integration-with-coinbase-301319725.html

SOURCE League of Traders


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:50pGOLDCLIFF RESOURCE  : Samples Bulk Tonnage Grades on Cliff Zone at Kettle Valley
AQ
02:50pProactive news headlines including Planet 13 Holdings, Numinus Wellness, Plurilock Security, Albert Labs and Byrna Technologies
GL
02:49pEXCLUSIVE : EssilorLuxottica considers suing GrandVision over 7 billion euro deal -source
RE
02:49pRounds Meets with South Dakota Cattle Producer Before Senate Ag Committee Hearing
PU
02:49pTOYOTA MOTOR  : SEC Filings
PU
02:49pTOYOTA MOTOR  : Pursuing Best-in-Town Around the World
PU
02:49pMACQUARIE ASSET MANAGEMENT  : and Wilshire Expand Access to Private Market Investment Solutions for Accredited Investors with the Launch of Delaware Wilshire Private Markets Fund
BU
02:47pTHOR INDUSTRIES INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:46pSloan, Baker-backed SPAC files for up to $2 bln U.S. IPO
RE
02:45pAEGEAN AIRLINES S A  : Invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"