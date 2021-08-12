LeagueApps : Announces New Technology Partnership With Ripken Baseball

LeagueApps, the operating system and community for youth and local sports leaders, today announced a new partnership with Ripken Baseball, making it the Official Technology Partner. Ripken Baseball is committed to delivering the best experience in youth sports at each of its state-of-the-art facilities in the United States to more than 5,000 teams and 120,000 ballplayers annually. At the core of this new partnership is a focus on the increasingly integral roles of technology and community in delivering amazing sports experiences to families everywhere.

“As part of our continued focus on delivering the most memorable experience in youth sports, LeagueApps helps us deliver white glove customer service from first point of communication to the very last out,” explained Mike Kenney, Executive Vice President of Ripken Baseball. “This technology allows us to ensure we offer the ultimate Big League Experience at any of our locations or events across the country. We are excited to collaborate and innovate with LeagueApps to grow together as the leaders in youth sports.”

Ripken Baseball and LeagueApps will collaborate to deliver a world class multi-platform technology experience for everyone involved in all Ripken Baseball events, from team and league administrators, coaches, players all the way through to families and friends.

The partnership, which also will include the creation of professional development opportunities for sports program leaders through the NextUp community platform, will be driven by a joint vision for a youth sports culture that teaches values and playing the right way. In doing so, it will provide best-in-class solutions for registration and advanced data security; integrations with player and coach health, safety, and training tools; and the ultimate brand new optimized website.

“Ripken Baseball is a leader in creating incredible baseball and softball experiences that uniquely form lifelong memories,” said LeagueApps executive Mark Yosowitz. “Our mission is to fully integrate innovative technology solutions for enterprising organizations like Ripken, supporting its vision for building a foundation of accessibility and excellence. We’re excited to be part of, and serve, the entire Ripken Baseball community.”

Visit RipkenBaseball.com for more information on their exciting roster of 2022 events.

About Ripken Baseball

Ripken Baseball brings teammates, coaches and families together through its Big League Experiences, while teaching the values of the game, and how to play it the right way – the Ripken Way. Ripken Baseball continues to innovate the game through on-site tournaments, camps and spring training hosted at their state-of-the-art baseball and softball facilities – The Ripken Experience™ Aberdeen (Maryland), The Ripken Experience™ Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) and The Ripken Experience™ Pigeon Forge (Tennessee) along with a brand new line up of Ripken Select Tournaments in various locations across the US.

About LeagueApps

LeagueApps is committed to a world where all kids and communities have the advantages of sport. Born and bred in New York City, it is the only technology and community platform designed to power youth and local sports experiences, and support the organizers that make them happen. Through software and the NextUp platform, which offers youth sports organizers opportunities for professional development and networking, LeagueApps supports and strengthens an industry that makes a difference in the lives of kids and families every day. It also runs FundPlay, a philanthropic program focused on sports-based youth development programs in underserved communities. LeagueApps works with thousands of leading youth sports organizations, as well as pro teams, leagues, and athletes. Visit leagueapps.com for more information.

