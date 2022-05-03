Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Leaked draft a major blow to Supreme Court -experts

05/03/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: A draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the constitutional right to abortion sent shockwaves through the nation - not only because of the contents - but because it was leaked. 

 

Politico on Monday night published a draft majority opinion that it had obtained that would, if it stands, strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade - a ruling that was not expected for at least another month.

 

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday called the leak a "betrayal", and vowed to find out who did it. 

 

In the draft decision, five conservative justices voted to overturn Roe. It wasn't clear how Roberts would vote.

 

"It could have major effects on the camaraderie of the Supreme Court..."

Eric Segall is a professor at Georgia State University College of Law. He says the leaker could have many motives.

 

"Justices do change their minds. A possible motive for this leak is to stop one of the five justices who were going to sign this opinion from signing this opinion. That's rank speculation, I want to be clear. But it's you know, it's possible."

 

In his statement Tuesday Chief Justice Roberts Roberts said if the leak "intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the court will not be affected in any way."

 

But in the wake of this stunning disclosure, experts did predict chaos inside the court, whose longstanding tradition of confidentiality and trust surrounding its deliberations helps lend the institution an air of removal from the more political branches of government.

  

But professor Segall said the biggest implication of Monday's news is, of course, not the leak. He says the decision itself will harm the credibility of the court. 

 "I know of no Supreme Court case in history where there was a long drawn out battle to overturn a case over decades instigated by the US government, the federal government. The court rejected that effort, explained why it was rejecting the effort to overturn Roe very clearly, and now we're overturning that explanation. That's serious stuff. And as I've said publicly many times, if - this is a quote from retired Judge Richard Posner, but it tells everybody everything you need to know - "if changing justices changes law. Do we even know what law is?" And that's what happened here."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pS&P 500 ends higher ahead of Fed decision
RE
05:54pDemocrats look to abortion-rights threat to boost midterm election prospects
RE
05:51pSTEEL & TUBE : Brings Innovative Seismic Wire Brace System, Zip Clip, to New Zealand
PU
05:51pCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS •
PU
05:43pGlass Lewis urges Kohl's shareholders to back management directors
RE
05:41pENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC : 1Q22 EnLink Midstream Partners, LP Quarterly Report
PU
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% to 95.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.10% to $1.0520 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.05% to $1.2500 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 0.03% to 130.14 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..
3France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
4Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
5Exclusive-Germany's SAP hires adviser for $1 billion Litmos software sa..

HOT NEWS