Learn about healing family wounds and stopping cyclical abuse in ‘Just a Girl'

10/13/2020 | 01:10am EDT

CABLE, Wis., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karen Ann Harden’s self-improvement book “Just a Girl: Our Challenge to Heal Childhood Trauma” (published by Balboa Press) addresses the concern of sanctuary trauma and how the story can be changed moving into adulthood to stop the cycle of abuse within the home.

 

The inspirational memoir discusses the author’s journey of healing from sanctuary trauma, the value of understanding why cyclical abuse happens and to stop it in its tracks. Harden believes everyone has an opportunity to heal. She explains healing from childhood trauma comes from understanding oneself, others who have done harm and the value of true forgiveness. Harden also suggests that stopping cyclical abuse is essential for healing family wounds.

 

“Each and every one of us have the ability to heal and change our life story,” Harden says.

 

“Just a Girl” is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/Just-Girl-Challenge-Childhood-Trauma-ebook/dp/B08F372YXV.

 

“Just a Girl”

By Karen Ann Harden

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 192 pages | ISBN 9781982249076

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 192 pages | ISBN 9781982249052

E-Book | 192 pages | ISBN 9781982249069

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Karen Harden has been a youth advocate since the age of 19. Her life’s work over the past 37 years is and has been a testament to her deep and enduring passion for helping people, primarily children. She has served on the Native American National Advisory Board for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and helped to determine service needs for Native American clubs around the country. She served as executive director of her own Boys and Girls Club in Northern Wisconsin on The Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation for two decades becoming one of the leading clubs on Native land. She was appointed to the Wisconsin Governor’s Juvenile Justice Commission under two governors as an advocate for youth in Wisconsin. Before she had her own children, Harden was a longtime participant in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program in Dutchess County, New York. She has two grown sons, both of whom are following their hearts and fulfilling their dreams. After retiring, Harden spent a time walking the Appalachian Trail.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Balboa Press
844-682-1282
pressreleases@balboapress.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
