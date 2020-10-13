Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Learn about how to become a queen from biblical examples in new spirituality book

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 01:19am EDT

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on biblical examples of queens, Danielle Kamdeu’s new spirituality book “The Making of a Queen: A Treasure to Find” (published by WestBow Press) encourages women to clothe themselves with royalty, discover who they are and find true love.

 

In the book, Kamdeu defines the role of a queen and discusses a queen’s positive traits. Using biblical examples, she offers insight into queens and their character, asserting that the making of a queen is about love and royalty. The book also includes the author’s own personal experiences, poems, parables, romance and more. Each chapter comes with its own particularity. The author also explains that a queen comes with many responsibilities, including decision-making and disciple-building.

 

“No matter the realities and challenges of life, we are not define by circumstances and experiences but by what God says about us. There is a treasure in each one of us worth it to be discovered so that we can be the light to those who do not see, the mothers to the orphans, the blessing to the poor, the peacemakers or the voice of those who can't speak. To discover it, we need that relationship with God.”

 

“The Making of a Queen” is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/Making-Queen-Treasure-Find/dp/1973693445

 

“The Making of a Queen”

By Danielle Kamdeu

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 140 pages | ISBN 9781973693444

E-Book | 140 pages | ISBN 9781973693451

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Danielle Kamdeu was born and raised in Cameroon. She grew up in a Christian home but only really gave her life to Christ when she was about 21 years old, few years after she came to Canada. After starting schooling for medicine, the School of Economy and Commerce and studying natural sciences and psychology, Kamdeu decided to follow her father’s footsteps and is studying mathematics and statistics while working as a customer service representative. Kamdeu is well-known by her entourage for her smile, her laughter, her creativity and her funny side.

 

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan.  For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call 844-714-3454.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
WestBow Press
844-714-3454
pressreleases@westbowpress.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:05aMeat starter cultures Market worth $76 million by 2025
PU
02:05aCRAYON : expands partnership with Workplace from Facebook
PU
02:05aTOYOTA MOTOR : Heavy-Duty Fuel Cell Electric Truck Verification Tests to Start in Spring 2022
PU
02:05aDEMANT A/S : Interim Management Statement
PU
02:05aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update October 13, 2020
PU
02:05aATOS : completes the acquisition of digital.security
PU
02:05aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:05aABIVAX : secures EUR 15m non-dilutive financing from Kreos Capital
EQ
02:04aCGTN : 'Reform and Opening-Up' Remains Theme of Xi Jinping's Visit to China's Guangdong Province
BU
02:02aCADOGAN PETROLEUM : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
3Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
4FRAPORT AG : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER 2020: Passenger Levels Still Low at Frankfurt Airport
5APPLE INC. : ANALYSIS: New Apple 'iPhone 12' to offer 5G speeds U.S. networks can't deliver
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group