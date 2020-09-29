Log in
Learn how to improve your life with tips from ‘The 5 F-Bombs'

09/29/2020 | 12:01am EDT

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jillian Potashnick’s new book “The 5 F-Bombs: And Our Attempts at Defusing Them” (published by Balboa Press) “blows up” the five topics that she thinks all women have in common: The daily struggles with finding balance in regards to food, fitness, friends, family and faith. “That’s right, these are real trials and tribulations to the balancing act of life,” the author says.

 

Intended to be relatable and casual, the author includes funny, helpful, inspirational and even sad stories from various aspects of her life in “The 5 F-Bombs.” The book presents topics that the author has heard from her fitness clients over the years. Potashnick offers suggestions on healthy foods to buy, information on why daily stretching and exercising is so imperative, how to find friends that are positive additions to one’s life while slowly distancing from the negative ones, defining what one’s roles are in a family dynamic and how to grasp the concept of believing in what can’t actually be seen.

 

“Because a dream without a plan is simply a wish, I want readers to walk away with a plan of action towards making that wish become a reality,” Potashnick says.

 

“The 5 F-Bombs” is available for purchase online on Balboa Press’ website at: https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/793551-the-5-f-bombs.

 

“The 5 F-Bombs”

By Jillian Potashnick

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 116 pages | ISBN 9781982232535

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 116 pages | ISBN 9781982232528

E-Book | 116 pages | ISBN 9781982232542

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Jillian Potashnick is a fitness enthusiast, author, traveler, and philanthropist. She loves planning parties, being outdoors, crafting, and having fun with her family and friends. More information can be found on her website at: http://the5fbombs.com.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

