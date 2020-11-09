Learning A-Z Earns IMS TrustEd Apps Seal for Student Data Privacy

Learning A-Z announced today that it has been awarded the IMS TrustEd Apps™ Seal from IMS Global Learning Consortium®. The seal certifies that Learning A-Z has successfully completed the rigorous IMS TrustEd Apps vetting process and meets expectations for student data privacy.

With award-winning preK–6 online instructional resources, Learning A-Z empowers teachers to deliver effective personalized instruction, whether students are learning in the classroom or at home. Because digital resources and tools are a cornerstone of its product offerings, Learning A-Z is committed to making it easy for districts to safeguard student data and privacy, while supporting teachers with the tools they need to positively impact student learning.

“Student data privacy and security have always been top priorities for Learning A-Z,” said Kent Kanipe, vice president of engineering for Learning A-Z. “With the IMS TrustEd Apps Seal, districts and schools can be assured that Learning A-Z products have been thoroughly vetted and that they meet the highest standard for data usage and privacy. It gives educators one less thing to worry about so they can focus on making the most significant impact on teaching and learning.”

The IMS TrustEd Apps Seal saves districts time and money by providing a quick and easy way to understand the data privacy features of edtech apps and digital resources.

The IMS TrustEd Apps program uses IMS member-established criteria to evaluate edtech applications’ policies for using and sharing student data and personally identifiable information. Applications that earn the seal should also demonstrate compliance with applicable privacy laws such as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“The IMS TrustEd Apps Seal establishes a new foundation for clarity about data usage and privacy — and it evolves to meet changing needs,” said Dr. Tim Clark, Ed.D., vice president, K-12 programs for IMS Global. “Educational institutions tell us that the IMS TrustEd Apps Seal is allowing them to streamline their vetting processes so they can get helpful resources into teachers’ and students’ hands more quickly. We’re excited about the response we’ve received, and we encourage all educational institutions to look for suppliers that have been awarded the IMS TrustEd Apps Seal.”

To learn more about IMS TrustEd Apps, visit trustedapps.org.

About Learning A–Z

Learning A-Z® delivers pre-K–6 literacy solutions that are designed to make teachers’ lives easier. Its suite of award-winning digital products are used by more than 10 million students in more than 170 countries and includes: Raz-Plus®, Reading A-Z®, Raz-Kids®, Headsprout®, Science A-Z®, Writing A-Z™, and Vocabulary A-Z™. Learning A-Z is a business unit of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group believes every student has great potential, teachers are mission-critical, and data, instruction and practice work together to drive performance. With a portfolio of award-winning brands, Cambium Learning Group’s digital and blended curriculum, professional learning, and assessment solutions drive proficiency, equity, and other learning outcomes in classrooms everywhere. Brands include Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K-2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional learning for teachers), Cambium Assessment (innovative state- and district-level assessment solutions), and VKidz® Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science).

Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com.

