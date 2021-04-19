Log in
LeaseLock : Announces Former Dollar Shave Club Chief People Officer, Peter Moore, as New Head of People, Prioritizing Team Growth and Development

04/19/2021 | 10:24am EDT
Latest news follows LeaseLock’s milestone of over $1 billion in leases insured

LeaseLock, the leading insurtech platform for real estate, announced today the appointment of Peter Moore as Head of People. In his new role, Peter will focus on employee engagement as the company works to further eliminate security deposits from enterprise apartment operating infrastructure through artificial intelligence. The news comes on the heels of the company’s $52 million Series B funding in February and recent milestone of over $1 billion in leases insured.

Moore will become the first Head of People for LeaseLock, bringing over 20 years of expertise bolstering companies through the development and implementation of top-notch recruiting practices and employee experiences. Moore has an extensive background of promoting internal structures at companies, such as Hulu, Sony, Mintel and Saks Fifth Avenue. In his recent position as Chief People Officer at Dollar Shave Club, he was responsible for recruiting and retaining hundreds of employees and expanding the company to multiple countries and locations.

“LeaseLock’s success is directly correlated with our ability to increase talent density even as the team has expanded. The success is compounding with 400% growth in apartment homes on the platform in 2020 with reach across more than 1.5 million homes,” said Reichen Kuhl, President and Co-Founder of LeaseLock. “Peter will help us continue to attract the very best talent while prioritizing the employee experience.”

As Head of People, Moore will promote LeaseLock’s company values and mission by refining the internal hiring and employee retention structure. His main focus will be launching a best-in-class experience through recruitment, onboarding, employee education, and bolstering employee engagement within the company’s mission-driven culture.

“Joining LeaseLock means being on the cutting edge of innovation within the insurtech and real estate sectors,” Moore said. “My previous roles have given me a wide array of skills to promote company culture and enhance their structure from startups to large global businesses. The opportunity to join LeaseLock is unparalleled to any experience I’ve had thus far, and I look forward to helping the company continue to accelerate!”

Moore is eager to improve existing programs, implement new platforms, and brainstorm fresh systems for the team. He is committed to keeping the startup atmosphere intact, while developing structures for compliance, security, and preparation. Peter’s addition to the company will only further cement LeaseLock as a leader in the insurtech and multifamily spaces.

For more information, please visit https://leaselock.com.

For visual assets, founder bios and headshots, FAQ and more, please access the media kit here.

About LeaseLock
LeaseLock is the world’s leading insurtech platform for real estate.

Our flagship lease insurance product leverages artificial intelligence to eliminate security deposits from enterprise operating infrastructure—powering a faster, simpler, more affordable rental transaction. LeaseLock seamlessly deploys within the native online leasing checkout, resulting in significant conversion lift—while instantly generating industry-leading coverage for the property on every lease.

LeaseLock has insured over $1 billion in leases backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Our global investors include SoftBank Ventures Asia, Wildcat Ventures, Westerly Winds, Vertex Ventures US, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Moderne Ventures, and Mucker Capital.


© Business Wire 2021
