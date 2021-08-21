Lebanese c.bank to provide $225 mln in financing for fuel

BEIRUT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Lebanese central bank will
open a temporary account providing additional subsidies for fuel
imports up to a maximum of $225 million until the end of
September, senior Lebanese officials decided on Saturday, in a
bid to ease the fuel crisis.
A statement issued after a meeting of officials including
President Michel Aoun and central bank governor Riad Salameh
said the ministry of energy would issue fuel prices.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing
by Giles Elgood)