  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Lebanese c.bank to provide $225 mln in financing for fuel

08/21/2021 | 11:55am EDT
BEIRUT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Lebanese central bank will open a temporary account providing additional subsidies for fuel imports up to a maximum of $225 million until the end of September, senior Lebanese officials decided on Saturday, in a bid to ease the fuel crisis.

A statement issued after a meeting of officials including President Michel Aoun and central bank governor Riad Salameh said the ministry of energy would issue fuel prices.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS