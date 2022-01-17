Lebanese cabinet to meet next week after three-month gap, Al Jadeed TV says

BEIRUT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Lebanon's cabinet will hold its
first meeting in three months on Jan. 24, a Lebanese television
channel reported on Monday, after a gap in which the country's
economic crisis has deepened and efforts to revive talks with
the IMF have stalled.
Economy Minister Amin Salam said work on the 2022 budget
would be at the top of the agenda when ministers gather next
week, Al Jadeed TV reported, after two major political groups
ended a boycott that had prevented cabinet sessions.
The cabinet, formed in September, had promised to start work
on resolving a deep economic crisis and on reviving talks with
the International Monetary Fund. But it has not met since Oct.
12.
Hezbollah and Amal, two powerful groups which back several
ministers, had been boycotting the cabinet in a dispute over the
conduct of an investigation into a huge explosion at Beirut port
in 2020. They announced an end to the boycott on Saturday.
Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group that has a well-armed
militia, and Amal, another Muslim Shi'ite group, have sought the
removal of a judge who has been overseeing the blast probe.
Lebanon's economy has been in crisis since 2019 when it
finally collapsed under a mountain of debt. Its currency has
been in tailspin, plunging to a new low last week, and swathes
of the nation have been driven into poverty.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati, whose post is held by a Sunni
Muslim under Lebanon's sectarian political system, has said his
government would seek to sign a preliminary agreement for an IMF
support programme in February.
An IMF spokesperson told Reuters that virtual talks would be
held with Lebanese authorities in the last week of January.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Edmund Blair)