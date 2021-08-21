Lebanese fuel prices set to rise as new exchange rate set

BEIRUT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Lebanese fuel prices are expected
to climb sharply after the government decided to raise the
exchange rate used to price it to 8,000 pounds to the dollar
from the previous level of 3,900, officials said, in a bid to
ease crippling fuel shortages.
Central bank governor Riad Salameh told Reuters the bank's
Sayrafa platform would provide dollars for fuel imports at its
market rate, which was 16,500 on Friday, a little below the
parallel market rate of around 19,000.
He said the difference between the Sayrafa rate and the
8,000 level would be a loss to be carried by the government.
A statement issued after a meeting between Salameh,
President Michel Aoun and other government officials said the
central bank will be opening a temporary account up to a maximum
of $225 million until the end of September to cover the subsidy.
The move was to cover "urgent and exception subsidy" for
gasoline, fuel oil and cooking gas, it said.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom
Perry; Editing by Giles Elgood and Christina Fincher)