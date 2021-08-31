Lebanese millers warn of production halt due to fuel shortages

BEIRUT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Lebanese flour millers'
association said on Tuesday fuel shortages were threatening
bread production and mills would gradually stop working after
supplies ran out.
Lebanon's financial meltdown has translated into crippling
fuel shortages that have paralysed many aspects of daily life.
The state power generator has barely supplied any
electricity, leaving Lebanese households and businesses
increasingly reliant on private generators powered by fuel oil,
which in turn is in short supply.
"The association is calling out to all concerned officials
to work quickly before it is too late, fuel oil supply for all
the mills has run out and they may stop working gradually
starting today," a statement from the association said.
Despite efforts, alongside the economy and trade ministry,
to communicate concerns to several officials, "no positive
results have been reached", the statement said.
Lebanon's economic crisis, described by the World Bank as
one of the deepest depressions of modern history, has seen its
currency lose more than 90% of its value and propelled more than
half of its population into poverty.
The fuel crisis reached a crunch point this month when the
central bank said it could no longer finance fuel imports at
heavily subsidised exchange rates and would switch to market
rates.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam; writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing
by Louise Heavens)