Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Lebanese protest in anger over efforts to hamstring blast probe

01/26/2023 | 05:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Families of the victims of the 2020 Beirut port explosion gather during a protest

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside Lebanon's justice palace on Thursday to protest steps taken this week to hamstring a probe into the deadly 2020 Beirut port blast.

The judge investigating the explosion announced on Monday he was resuming his probe after a 13-month suspension caused by legal complaints and high-level political pressure.

But the country's top public prosecutor objected, saying Judge Tarek Bitar did not have the authority to circumvent the complaints. He filed charges against the judge and released the remaining detainees still held over the investigation.

Families of those killed in the blast, members of parliament and other Lebanese flocked to Lebanon's justice palace to demand Bitar be allowed to continue his investigation.

"This is a judicial scandal," said Ali Abbas, a lawyer who was protesting on Thursday.

"Families of the victims are being wronged - there is complete disregard for this crime," he told Reuters.

Lebanon's Supreme Judicial Council is set to meet on Thursday afternoon to discuss developments in the port blast investigation.

Families of the victims said they feared the country's most senior judges could decide to remove Bitar from the case or appoint a supplementary judge that would effectively sap Bitar's power.

Bitar told Reuters on Wednesday that top prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat "had no right" to file a charge or release detainees because Oweidat himself was charged over the explosion.

Oweidat also issued a travel ban against Bitar and a decision saying the judge did not have the authority to resume his investigation. Both documents were seen by Reuters.

This week's developments set up a tug-of-war in Lebanon's judiciary, which is prone to political influence with many appointments determined by politicians.

The explosion, one of the largest non-nuclear blasts on record, was caused by hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate unloaded at the port in 2013.

(Reporting by Ahmed al-Kurdi; Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:37aGreenwashing on food, drink, toiletry labels to be scrutinised in UK
RE
05:36aSouth African rand flat ahead of rate decision
RE
05:32aJapan to downgrade coronavirus classification on May 8 - NHK
RE
05:29aTurkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge
RE
05:28aIMF urges Japan to meet spending rise with higher revenue
RE
05:21aSterling Could Fall if BOE Issues Cautious Outlook
DJ
05:20aIMF says BOJ could enhance yield flexibility before price goal met
RE
05:18aLebanese protest in anger over efforts to hamstring blast probe
RE
05:04aIndia sells first green bonds at 5-6 basis points below sovereign yields
RE
05:04aBiden to attack House Republicans in economic speech
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. economic growth expected in fourth quarter, outlook darkeni..
2Nokia 4Q Profit Beat Forecasts Amid Strong Demand for Networks and Infr..
3Nikola highlights its integrated hydrogen solution and introduces new h..
4TESLA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5Novozymes delivers historically strong full-year results

HOT NEWS