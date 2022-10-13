Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Lebanon MP sanctioned by US says he played behind-the-scenes role in border talks

10/13/2022 | 11:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gebran Bassil, leader of Lebanon's Free Patriotic Movement, speaks during a news conference in Sin El Fil

(Reuters) - A leading Lebanese politician who is sanctioned by the United States said on Thursday he played a behind-the-scenes role in U.S.-brokered talks to delineate Lebanon's maritime boundary with Israel by liaising with Hezbollah.

Gebran Bassil, a Christian member of parliament and former minister, was sanctioned in 2020 for alleged corruption and material support to Hezbollah but denies the accusations.

He told Reuters in an exclusive interview on Thursday that despite the sanctions, he was personally involved in U.S.-mediated negotiations to draw the sea border between Lebanon and Israel.

"It's only normal that I have a role. Everybody knows this - it's my obligation and it's my duty," he said in his office on the outskirts of Beirut.

"I can link politically with the parties inside and outside... and clearly, we succeeded."

If finalised, the maritime border agreement - hailed by all three parties as a historic achievement - would mark a diplomatic departure from decades of war and hostility as well as opening the door to offshore energy exploration.

Bassil declined to say specifically what kind of role he played, but did say he was in touch with Hezbollah, the powerful armed Iran-backed group that is a sworn enemy of Israel.

"I was in direct and continuous contact with many people - Hezbollah, others than Hezbollah," he said, describing the Iran-backed armed movement's role as "positive."

There was no immediate response from the United States government or from Hezbollah to requests for comment.

Bassil's Free Patriotic Movement is Hezbollah's top Christian ally, and he has credited the armed group for the leverage they offered Lebanon in the negotiations process.

He said his involvement in the file was not an effort to wipe his name of the U.S. blacklist.

"This has nothing to do with the sanctions. Not at all. The sanctions will be removed because they are unfair," he said.

Bassil said he was already undergoing an appeals process in the United States by reaching out to the Treasury Department and demanding details on the U.S. government's file on him through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The American ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea earlier told Reuters that Bassil had not requested sanctions be lifted in exchange for political overtures, including helping secure a maritime border agreement.

"It's not how sanctions work. We're not that cheap," Shea said.

Bassil, a Maronite Christian, is one of Lebanon's most influential politicians and the head of the FPM, which was founded by outgoing President Michel Aoun.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily, Editing by William Maclean)

By Maya Gebeily


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:01pIMF chief admonishes UK officials over coherence of fiscal, monetary policies
RE
11:59aLebanon MP sanctioned by US says he played behind-the-scenes role in border talks
RE
11:57aKyiv-iaea's grossi: discussed kidnapped nuclear power plant dep…
RE
11:50aAnalysis-Saudi oil power play bruises U.S. ties but won't break them
RE
11:49aCodelco hikes 2023 European copper premiums to around $235, a record high -sources
RE
11:46aFive EU countries propose two options to cap gas prices
RE
11:44aJoining Schengen would add 0.5% to Romania's annual GDP - FinMin
RE
11:43aU.S. crude stockpiles surge on reserve releases; distillates draw down - EIA
RE
11:43aOcado shares jump over 10% on Kroger/Albertsons merger report
RE
11:42aPernod Ricard increases its stake in Sovereign Brands
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in September; weekly j..
2Asian stocks weaken as Fed, BoE fuel uncertainty before U.S. CPI data
3TSMC Q3 profit jumps 80%, beats market expectations
4French lawmakers vote special tax on dividends of large companies makin..
5German Inflation Confirmed at Highest Level in More Than 70 Years -- Up..

HOT NEWS