Lebanon, Syria discuss sea border after Beirut's Israel deal

10/22/2022 | 09:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Syria's President Bashar al-Assad meets with the Syrian cabinet in Damascus

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday discussed delineating their countries' shared maritime border, a Lebanese official said.

A dispute over their shared sea boundary emerged last year after Syria granted a licence to a Russian energy company to begin maritime exploration in an area Lebanon claimed. Several gas discoveries have been made in the eastern Mediterranean.

Aoun earlier said demarcating the border would be next after Lebanon agreed its southern maritime boundary with longtime foe Israel following years of indirect U.S.-mediated talks.

Aoun told Assad that Lebanon was keen "to begin negotiations with Syria to delineate its northern maritime boundary," the Lebanese official told Reuters after Saturday's talks.

Syria's Sham FM radio reported that details of the delineation had yet to be discussed and that Assad proposed holding direct talks via the countries' foreign ministries.

The two leaders discussed delineation last year.

Aoun's term as president of Lebanon, which is the midst of a deep political and economic crisis, ends on Oct. 31. Three parliamentary sessions have failed to elect a successor.  

Assad secured another seven-year term last year in an election derided by Syria's opposition and the West as a farce. The vote was held after the government regained control of much of the territory lost to opponents in a conflict that erupted in 2011.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily in Beirut and Kinda Makieh in Damascus; Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
