Lebanon, Syria discuss sea border after Beirut's Israel deal

BEIRUT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Lebanese and Syrian
presidents discussed delineating their countries' shared
maritime border on Saturday before a visit to Damascus next week
by a Lebanese delegation tasked with negotiating the issue, a
Lebanese official said.
A dispute over their shared sea boundary emerged last year
after Syria granted a licence to a Russian energy company to
begin maritime exploration in an area Lebanon claimed. Several
gas discoveries have been made in the eastern Mediterranean.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun earlier said demarcating the
border would be next after Lebanon agreed its southern maritime
boundary with longtime foe Israel following years of indirect
U.S.-mediated talks.
Aoun told Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that Lebanon was
keen "to begin negotiations with Syria to delineate its northern
maritime boundary," the Lebanese official told Reuters after
Saturday's talks.
Aoun then tasked Elias Bou Saab, the deputy speaker of
parliament who negotiated on behalf of Lebanon in the indirect
talks over the boundary with Israel, to head a delegation to
Damascus next week to kickstart discussions, the official said.
The delegation would include the Lebanese foreign and
transport ministers as well as the head of the General Security
agency Abbas Ibrahim, the official added.
Syria's Sham FM radio reported that details of the
delineation had yet to be discussed and that Assad proposed
holding direct talks via the countries’ foreign ministries.
The two leaders discussed delineation last year.
Aoun's term as president of Lebanon, which is the midst of a
deep political and economic crisis, ends on Oct. 31. Three
parliamentary sessions have failed to elect a successor.
Assad secured another seven-year term last year in an
election derided by Syria's opposition and the West as a farce.
The vote was held after the government regained control of much
of the territory lost to opponents in a conflict that erupted in
2011.
