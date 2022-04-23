Lebanon banking group rejects latest draft of financial recovery plan
04/23/2022 | 06:44am EDT
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Association of Banks in Lebanon on Saturday said it totally rejected the government's latest draft of a financial recovery plan meant to pull the country out of an economic meltdown that began in 2019.
In a statement shared with Reuters, the association called the plan "disastrous" as it put the "major portion" of losses sustained by government policies on the banks and depositors.
(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Mark Heinrich)