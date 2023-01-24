Lebanon blast judge charges former PM Hassan Diab with homicide -court summons
01/24/2023 | 05:04am EST
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The judge investigating the deadly 2020 Beirut port blast has charged then-premier Hassan Diab and two other former ministers with homicide with probable intent, according to a court summons seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Judge Tarek Bitar unexpectedly resumed his investigation on Monday after more than a year of paralysis prompted by political opposition to his probe.
