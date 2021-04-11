Lebanon needs new government, radical change of direction - IMF

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Lebanon cannot pull itself out
of its economic crisis without a new government to transform the
country and launch long-stalled reforms, a senior official at
the International Monetary Fund said.
The country defaulted on its debt last year, sending its
currency crashing. Its economy shrank by 25% in 2020, the IMF
said in a report last week.
A standoff over the make-up of a new government has
intensified in recent months, delaying a revival of funding
talks with the Washington-based crisis lender.
"The change of direction cannot be done on a piecemeal
basis. It requires a comprehensive approach," the director of
the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, Jihad Azour,
told Reuters.
Reforms should focus on the financial sector, public
finance, governance, corruption and loss-making utilities that
have contributed to a surge in debt, he said.
"In (the) absence of a new government that can lead this
transformation, it's very difficult to expect that the situation
will in itself improve," he added, joining a chorus of officials
calling for an end to wrangling over the cabinet.
Lebanon's crisis started before the COVID-19 pandemic and
accelerated after a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate, stored
unsafely for years, exploded in the capital’s port in August
last year, killing 200 people.
International support through grants was needed, Azour said.
"Lebanon needs some large financing in order to jumpstart
the economy again in order also to allow Lebanon to be on a
recovery path that will take time but is highly needed."
Lebanon needed to rebuild confidence among citizens,
investors and the international community," he added.
"This reform package is the starting point. And for that
you need to have a new government who will lead the
implementation of this reform programme."
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)