Lebanon power outage will last several days, official says

BEIRUT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Lebanon has no centrally generated
electricity after fuel shortages forced its two largest power
stations to shut down, a government official told Reuters on
Saturday.
"The Lebanese power network completely stopped working at
noon today, and it is unlikely that it will work until next
Monday, or for several days," the official said.
The state electricity company confirmed in a statement that
the thermoelectric plant at the Zahrani power station had
stopped. The Deir Ammar plant stopped on Friday.
The shutdown of the two power stations had "directly
affected the stability of the power network and led to its
complete outage, with no possibility of resuming operations in
the meantime," the statement said.
The state electricity company will try to use the army's
fuel oil reserve to operate the power plants temporarily, but
that will not happen anytime soon, the official said.
Many Lebanese normally rely on private generators that run
on diesel, although that is in short supply.
Lebanon has been paralysed by an economic crisis which has
deepened as supplies of imported fuel have dried up. The
Lebanese currency has fallen by 90% since 2019.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam, Writing by Nayera Abdallah and Enas
Alashray, Editing by William Maclean and Jason Neely)