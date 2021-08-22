Lebanon raises fuel prices by 66% as it tries to ease shortages

BEIRUT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Lebanese government said on
Sunday that it was raising gasoline prices by 66% in a partial
reduction of fuel subsidies as it seeks to ease crippling
shortages that have brought the country to a standstill.
The increase in 95-octane gasoline prices would take effect
immediately, the government said in a statement. It follows the
state's decision on Saturday to change the exchange rate used to
price petroleum products in a bid to ease the shortages.
The fuel crisis worsened this month when the central bank
said it could no longer finance fuel imports at heavily
subsidised exchange rates and would switch to market rates.
The government, concerned about the impact of price rises,
in a compromise agreed with the central bank on Saturday to
raise prices, but by less than the market rate, to allow
subsidised imports to resume for now.
The rise in prices will mean more hardship in a country
where poverty levels have soared during a two-year-long
financial meltdown that has wiped more than 90% off the value of
the Lebanese pound.
The decision was made at an emergency meeting on Saturday
attended by the president, central bank governor and other
officials over a fuel crisis that has left Lebanon in chaos,
paralysing basic services and sparking daily melees as people
scramble for fuel.
The price increase does not fully lift the exchange rate for
pricing fuel to the exchange rate at which the central bank will
finance its import - a gap which the state will continue to
finance, for now.
The government said the central bank will open an account
for that purpose up to a maximum of $225 million until the end
of September - funds the government will have to pay back in the
2022 budget.
Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah has arranged for a
shipment of fuel from Iran to help ease the fuel shortage in
Lebanon.
