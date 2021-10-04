Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lebanon resumes 'interactions' with IMF, committed to fair solution for creditors

10/04/2021 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIRUT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Lebanon has resumed "interactions" with the International Monetary Fund with a view to agreeing an "appropriate recovery program", the finance ministry said on Monday, as Prime Minister Najib Mikati's new government seeks to address the country's devastating economic meltdown.

In a statement, the ministry also said the government remains "fully committed to engage in a constructive, transparent and equitable debt restructuring process with all other stakeholders", welcoming the interest of bondholders to participate in the process.

"The government reiterates its commitment to a fair and comprehensive solution for all creditors and will engage ... in good faith discussions with all its creditors as early as practicable," it said.

Lebanon has been in deep financial crisis since late 2019, since when the currency has lost some 90% of its value, poverty has soared, and the banking system has been paralysed.

The country defaulted on its sovereign debt in March 2020, saying it needed its foreign currency reserves to meet basic needs.

Talks between the former Lebanese government and the IMF broke down last summer, in large part due to a disagreement between the Lebanese government on the one hand, and the banks, the central bank, and ruling political parties on the other, over the scale of losses in the financial system. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli and Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07aBiden's new China trade plan echoes Trump's, but assumes Beijing won't change
RE
05:05aLebanon resumes 'interactions' with IMF, committed to fair solution for creditors
RE
05:03aJordan's royal court says news reports about king abdullah's properties are defamation and reserves right to take legal action against them - royal court statement
RE
05:03aJordan's royal family wealth is subject to audit and cost of private properties personally funded by king abdullah and his family - royal court statement
RE
05:01aThailand in talks with Merck for 200,000 courses of pill for COVID-19 treatment
RE
04:59aJ&J to seek U.S. FDA authorisation of booster shot this week - NYT
RE
04:59aJohnson & johnson is planning to ask u.s. federal regulators early this week to authorize a booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine - nyt
RE
04:57aPope, world religious leaders, issue pre-COP26 appeal on climate change
RE
04:56aInflation and Evergrande keep world shares on back foot
RE
04:54aOil stocks, AstraZeneca support FTSE 100; Morrisons drops
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande to raise $5 bln from property unit sale - Global Times
2Banks, chipmakers drag European stocks lower on growth worries
3Galapagos : announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Ph..
4Inflation and Evergrande keep world shares on back foot
5FTSE : Oil stocks, AstraZeneca support FTSE 100; Morrisons drops

HOT NEWS