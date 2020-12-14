Lebanon's Aoun, Hariri trade blame over new government

BEIRUT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun
and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri traded blame on
Monday over a delay in the formation of a new government,
casting further doubt on whether the badly needed cabinet will
be agreed soon.
Four months since Lebanon's last government quit in the wake
of a huge explosion in Beirut port in August, the main parties
have been unable to agree on a cabinet even as the country sinks
deeper into a crippling financial crisis.
Hariri, who was designated in October to form a government,
gave Aoun a line-up last week, saying the atmosphere was
positive. Aoun's office said at the time the two had agreed to
try to bridge the gap between their proposals.
But the atmosphere soured very publicly on Monday.
In a statement prompted by criticism from an Aoun adviser,
Hariri's media office urged Aoun to set aside party interests,
namely the demand that one party get a third of the ministries,
or effective veto power, referring to the Free Patriotic
Movement founded by Aoun.
"This is what will never happen under any pretext," the
statement said.
A statement from the presidency meanwhile said Aoun objected
to Hariri "going it alone in naming ministers, particularly the
Christians, without agreement with the president".
"The president never proposed names of party candidates to
be ministers and did not present the prime minister-designate
with a list of names," it said.
The most recent draft line-up proposed by Hariri differed
from the previous one discussed with Aoun, it added.
Under a sectarian power-sharing system, Lebanon's president
must be a Maronite Christian and the prime minister a Sunni
Muslim. Aoun is an ally of the Iran-backed Shi'ite group
Hezbollah, listed as a terrorist group by the United States.
The financial crisis came to a head last year after decades
of corruption and bad governance, sinking the currency by some
80%, freezing savers out of their deposits and causing poverty
to soar.
Major decisions have been set to one side amid the political
paralysis, notably what to do about subsidies on basic goods
including fuel, which are being imported using the central
bank's dwindling foreign currency reserves.
(Writing by Tom Perry, Editing by William Maclean)