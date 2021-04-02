Lebanon's Economic Update — April 2021

Lebanon is enduring a severe and prolonged economic depression in part due to inadequate policy responses to an assailment of compounded crises - the country's largest peace-time financial crisis, COVID-19 and the Port of Beirut explosion. Real GDP growth contracted by 20.3% in 2020. Inflation reached triple digit while the exchange rate keeps losing value; poverty is rising sharply. Lebanon lacks a fully functioning executive authority as it attempts to form its third Government in a little over a year.
Recent developments
High frequency indicators support a substantial contraction in economic activity. The BLOM-PMI index, which captures private sector activity, averaged 41.1 in 2020 (
Our projection assumes that COVID-19 effects carry through 2021, while macro policy responses remain inadequate. We also assume a minimum level of stability on the political and security scenes (i.e. formation of Government) and refrain from assuming runaway inflation-depreciation, which is a realistic scenario.
Lebanon's recession is likely to be arduous and prolonged given the lack of policymaking leadership and reforms. Lebanon's GDP/capita has fallen by around 40% over the 2018-2020 period and is expected to decline further.
