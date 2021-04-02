Log in
Lebanon's Economic Update — April 2021

04/02/2021 | 09:01am EDT
Lebanon is enduring a severe and prolonged economic depression in part due to inadequate policy responses to an assailment of compounded crises - the country's largest peace-time financial crisis, COVID-19 and the Port of Beirut explosion. Real GDP growth contracted by 20.3% in 2020. Inflation reached triple digit while the exchange rate keeps losing value; poverty is rising sharply. Lebanon lacks a fully functioning executive authority as it attempts to form its third Government in a little over a year.

Recent developments

High frequency indicators support a substantial contraction in economic activity. The BLOM-PMI index, which captures private sector activity, averaged 41.1 in 2020 (

Our projection assumes that COVID-19 effects carry through 2021, while macro policy responses remain inadequate. We also assume a minimum level of stability on the political and security scenes (i.e. formation of Government) and refrain from assuming runaway inflation-depreciation, which is a realistic scenario.

Lebanon's recession is likely to be arduous and prolonged given the lack of policymaking leadership and reforms. Lebanon's GDP/capita has fallen by around 40% over the 2018-2020 period and is expected to decline further.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 13:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
