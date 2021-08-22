Lebanon's Hezbollah says Iranian fuel vessels heading to Lebanon

BEIRUT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The leader of Iranian-backed
Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Sunday that vessels
carrying Iranian fuel will be heading to Lebanon soon followed
by others to ease fuel shortages.
Nasrallah said the group was not taking the place of the
state by purchasing the fuel. The first vessel will be leaving
Iran for Lebanon on Sunday, to be followed by others thereafter,
he said.
Hezbollah's foes in Lebanon have warned of dire consequences
from the move, saying it risked sanctions being imposed on a
country whose economy has been in meltdown for nearly two years.
The arrival of the Iranian fuel would mark a new phase in
the financial crisis which the Lebanese state and its ruling
factions, including Hezbollah, have failed to tackle even as
fuel has run dry and shortages have prompted deadly violence.
(Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)