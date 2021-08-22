Lebanon's Hezbollah says Iranian fuel vessels heading to Lebanon

BEIRUT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The leader of the Iranian-backed
Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Sunday that vessels
carrying Iranian fuel will be heading to Lebanon soon followed
by others to ease fuel shortages there.
Nasrallah insisted that the group was not trying to step in
and replace the state by purchasing the fuel. The first vessel
will be leaving Iran for Lebanon on Sunday, he said.
"We are not taking the place of the state, nor are we an
alternative to companies that import fuel," he said in a speech
to supporters without elaborating on how the shipments would
enter the country.
Hezbollah's foes in Lebanon have warned of dire consequences
from the move, saying it risked sanctions being imposed on a
country whose economy has been in meltdown for nearly two years.
The arrival of the Iranian fuel would mark a new phase in
the financial crisis, which the Lebanese state and its ruling
factions - including Hezbollah - have failed to tackle even as
fuel has run dry and shortages have prompted deadly violence.
The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, said on
Thursday that Lebanon didn't need Iranian tankers, citing "a
whole bunch" of fuel ships off the coast waiting to unload.
The United States was in talks with Egypt and Jordan to help
find solutions to Lebanon's fuel and energy needs, she said,
speaking hours after Hezbollah said it was arranging the
shipments.
