Lebanon's airline warns of new ticket challenge facing dollar account holders

BEIRUT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's airline
said on Sunday the carrier would at some point need to demand
payment for tickets bought in Lebanon using "fresh dollars", or
recently transferred currency that is not subject to
restrictions imposed since a financial crisis.
Middle East Airlines (MEA) Chairman Mohamad El-Hout
did not say when this rule would be introduced, but the warning
will raise concerns for holders of dollars who have been
virtually locked out of dollar accounts since late 2019.
The authorities have limited dollar withdrawals to about
$500 a month, with a few exceptions, and imposed an exchange
rate of about 3,900 Lebanese pounds, effectively slashing the
value of those deposits as the unofficial street rate is now
over 8,000. Before the crisis, 1,500 was the freely-used rate.
Buying airline tickets was one way those dollars held in
local banks could be used, in a nation with a large diaspora and
where hard currency has grown scarce.
Dollars transferred to Lebanon in more recent months, known
as "fresh dollars", are held in new accounts and not subject to
withdrawal or other restrictions.
"If the company wants to ensure its stability, we will reach
a time when we will need to have sales in 'fresh dollars'," Hout
told Reuters, adding that MEA would need to do this because the
carrier's expenses for fuel and other items were in dollars.
He said the alternative was to stop operating the carrier,
which is majority owned by the central bank.
He also told a Lebanese television channel that prices
lowered, by about 40%, once payment was in "fresh dollars".
Many people in Lebanon, which for decades prided itself on
its open economy and as a regional banking centre, now rely on
cash support from their families abroad to help them get by amid
bank restrictions and soaring prices.
